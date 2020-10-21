Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

Learn to produce music with Ableton Live for $29

Save 97 percent off access to seven courses on the ins and outs of using Ableton Live.
StackCommerce
1h ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

It’s getting harder and harder to stay entertained at home as we head into winter. If you’re ready to turn boredom into something fun and productive, learn a new skill with this music production virtual training.

With this Ableton Music Production Mastery Bundle, you’ll develop the skills to start your own viral livestream or at least produce some tunes from your living room. It includes seven courses packed with 28 hours of instruction, so you can start to leverage Ableton Live (a music production staple) like a real producer or DJ. You'll also learn the necessary DJing skills to get the most out of your samples and play a set live one day.

First thing's first: you'll start with the basics. That means familiarizing yourself with the platform and learning how to record audio. Next, you’ll move on to more intermediate lessons, like audio interfacing and getting the right hardware for your home studio. You'll also learn how to record MIDI using keyboard input, a controller or even manually inputting your own notes. Once you've nailed that, you're onto the fun stuff. You’ll start producing your own music clips and learning how to edit, arrange and create unique drum beats of your own. 

There's even lessons that focus on teaching you how to perform using controllers, Audio Effect Racks and other advanced techniques. One of the courses includes a visit from DJ James Patrick, an internationally-known DJ who will share some of his favorite techniques (no Cameo fee required). That’s a ton of value and entertainment for a $29 investment.

You can revisit the courses and hone your skills anytime you'd like a refresher with lifetime access to the materials. Plus you’ll be saving a massive discount of 97% off the value of the courses.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon Prime members get free one-hour grocery pickups at Whole Foods

Amazon Prime members get free one-hour grocery pickups at Whole Foods

View
Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

View
Apple pulls TV Remote app now that it's built into iOS

Apple pulls TV Remote app now that it's built into iOS

View
The 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 falls to $400 at Amazon

The 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 falls to $400 at Amazon

View
Apple iPad Air (2020) review: Who needs the iPad Pro?

Apple iPad Air (2020) review: Who needs the iPad Pro?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr