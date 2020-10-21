Learn to produce music with Ableton Live for $29

First thing's first: you'll start with the basics. That means familiarizing yourself with the platform and learning how to record audio. Next, you’ll move on to more intermediate lessons, like audio interfacing and getting the right hardware for your home studio. You'll also learn how to record MIDI using keyboard input, a controller or even manually inputting your own notes. Once you've nailed that, you're onto the fun stuff. You’ll start producing your own music clips and learning how to edit, arrange and create unique drum beats of your own.

There's even lessons that focus on teaching you how to perform using controllers, Audio Effect Racks and other advanced techniques. One of the courses includes a visit from DJ James Patrick, an internationally-known DJ who will share some of his favorite techniques (no Cameo fee required). That’s a ton of value and entertainment for a $29 investment.

You can revisit the courses and hone your skills anytime you'd like a refresher with lifetime access to the materials. Plus you’ll be saving a massive discount of 97% off the value of the courses.

