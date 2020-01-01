Latest in Gear

Become an in-demand project manager for just $50

Through 12 courses led by industry pros, this training will help you ace the exams for the PMP®, Six Sigma, and Minitab certifications.
1h ago
It should come as no surprise that more and more people are turning to careers in project management during these uncertain times. Thanks to the high pay, flexible work environment and virtually unlimited opportunities for growth, the lucrative field of project management is becoming increasingly popular throughout multiple industries.

But this means that competition for the best and most exciting positions can be fierce, which is why you’ll need to have the right certifications and credentials on your resume if you want to stand out from the crowd.

The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle will help you earn some of the field’s most valuable and respected certifications through lessons that are geared toward all experience levels, and right now the entire bundle is available for over 95 percent off at just $50.

With 12 courses that cover a wide range of industry-standard credentials pertaining to management and data analysis, this bundle will teach you everything you need to know in order to ace the exams for the PMP®, Six Sigma, Lean, and Minitab certifications.

Through hands-on lessons that are easy to follow, you’ll learn how to inspire teams to exceed their goals, solve complex problems using data and logic, streamline workflows, innovate new products, and much more.

Your instruction comes from the world-renowned Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE) platform, which features top-rated teachers with years of experience and multiple certifications under their belts.

And when you’ve completed your training, you’ll even earn a certificate of completion that can be used to bolster your resume before you sit for the actual certification exams.

Get the skills and credentials you need in order to thrive in the exciting and high-paying world of project management with the Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle for just $50—over 95 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here. 

