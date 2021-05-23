This $80 LED wall light has 16 million different color combinations

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

If you're looking for ambience lighting to add a bit of character to your home, be prepared to be overwhelmed by the vast array of options available on the market. You can narrow down your list by considering light fixtures with colorful, energy-efficient LEDs that change the mood of any room instantly. The Protean Wall Light is one such option that can bring life to your home with an impressive amount of customization, and right now it’s on sale for $80 , a 42 percent discount.

The Protean is a color-changing wall light that’s built to be long lasting and energy efficient, with full customization for hues and brightness levels. This lamp uses high-efficiency LEDs that provide even illumination on any setting you choose, and they don’t generate nearly as much heat as regular bulbs. The Protean’s RGB LEDs are designed to last up to 50,000 hours of usage, so you can enjoy a consistent brightness for much longer than incandescent or fluorescent lights.

Color temperature and RGB customization is essential for atmospheric lighting, and the Protean provides everything you need to achieve your desired mood. You can edit your lighting setup and find an appealing color combination from more than 16 million options using the smart remote. You'll also be able to adjust the Protean’s lighting effects, by dimming the brightness levels or flushing indirect light for softer illumination.

If you're looking to change the look and feel of a room without changing the room itself, the Protean is a fun, colorful addition that’s sure to turn heads. You can get the Protean Color Changing Wall Light while it’s on sale for $80 , a 42 percent discount from the MSRP of $139.

Prices subject to change.