Protect your home with this tiny $65 HD camera

Featuring powerful HD resolution, full WiFi connectivity and a diameter of just 1.5 inches, this tiny-yet-mighty camera will allow you to keep tabs on your belongings and loved ones even if you’re halfway across the world.

With an ultra-compact design that fits in seamlessly with any decor, the TOKK camera makes it easy to instantly stream or record crystal clear video to your devices in 1280x720 resolution.

You’ll be able to communicate with other people in the room thanks to an integrated microphone, and since this camera boasts night vision capabilities it’s even possible to keep detailed video recordings of rooms without any light.

You get a free iOS and Android app that can be used for wireless control when you’re away from home, and a 90-minute run-time makes it easy to ensure that you capture all the action.

And thanks to this camera’s tiny size, you’ll even be able to use it as a wearable body camera or dash cam in your car when you make those long road trips.

Capture virtually anything while evading detection. Usually priced at nearly $70, the TOKK™ CAM C2: Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera is on sale today for just $65—over 15 percent off for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.