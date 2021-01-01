Pursue a career fighting cybercrime with these 8 courses

If you have no experience in cybersecurity or IT whatsoever, the first two courses you should take are CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 (220-1001) and Core 2 (220-1002), which will teach you how to build and secure a computer, use command-line tools and basic scripting with JavaScript and Python.

From there, you can continue down the CompTIA roadmap by earning your certifications in Network+, Security+, CySA+ and eventually PenTest+. Alternatively, you can take David’s CCNA course following A+ if you prefer to specialize in the Cisco ecosystem.

You need to work your way up the IT certification roadmap before you can join the front lines fighting cybercrime. This 8-course bundle normally costs $1,592, but you can purchase the entire bundle on sale for $35. That’s a 97% discount from the retail price.

