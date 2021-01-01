Latest in Gear

Pursue a career fighting cybercrime with these 8 courses

This course bundle features over 160 hours of IT training content with a pathway towards cybersecurity certifications.
Hackers can’t keep their hands off things that aren’t theirs, but this spells good news for anyone who wants to make a career fighting cybercrime. As online threats continue to rise, so does the demand for white hat hackers, those who use their hacking skills for good. If exposing weaknesses in networks (ethically, of course) sounds rewarding to you, The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle will show you how it’s done.

This comprehensive training bundle is packed with over 160 hours of content on Cisco and CompTIA certifications in cybersecurity that will further your IT and cybersecurity career. The first course is led by David Bombal, a Cisco Certified Systems Instructor who has over 15 years of teaching technical training to over 446,000 students worldwide. The other five courses are offered by Total Seminars, a provider of certification training services that produces the number one selling CompTIA A+ and Network+ books on the market.

If you have no experience in cybersecurity or IT whatsoever, the first two courses you should take are CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 (220-1001) and Core 2 (220-1002), which will teach you how to build and secure a computer, use command-line tools and basic scripting with JavaScript and Python. 

From there, you can continue down the CompTIA roadmap by earning your certifications in Network+, Security+, CySA+ and eventually PenTest+. Alternatively, you can take David’s CCNA course following A+ if you prefer to specialize in the Cisco ecosystem. 

You need to work your way up the IT certification roadmap before you can join the front lines fighting cybercrime. This 8-course bundle normally costs $1,592, but you can purchase the entire bundle on sale for $35. That’s a 97% discount from the retail price.

