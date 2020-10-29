Latest in Gear

Save hundreds on these Python, AI and data science courses

Learn in-demand skills on your schedule with nine in-depth courses and 38 hours of expert-led video instruction.
StackCommerce
1h ago
In this age of big data, companies worldwide need to sift through the avalanche of information at their disposal to enhance their products, services and overall profitability. As such, there's a growing demand in today's job market for specialists who have the technical skills and knowledge to help businesses make sense of big data and turn it into actionable insights. Many companies rely on programming languages like Python and the advancements made in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science to get that job done.

Right now, you can save hundreds on The Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle, featuring nine in-depth courses and 38 hours of video content that catches you up to speed on everything Python, AI and data science.

You learn the fundamentals of programming with Python and discover its practical applications throughout this comprehensive bundle. It kickstarts your training with step-by-step guidance on the basics of writing code with this valuable programming language. With a firm grasp of the essentials, you then get introduced to applying Python to AI and data science. That means learning new concepts, such as machine learning, deep learning and computer vision, as well as mastering the frameworks and underlying techniques that bring these advanced applications to life.  

Included courses:

  • Python for Beginners: Learn All the Basics of Python ($199 value)

  • Python: Introduction to Data Science and Machine Learning A-Z ($199 value)

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Python: A H2O Approach ($199 value)

  • Master PyTorch for Artificial Intelligence Networks & Deep Learning ($199 value)

  • Image Processing & Analysis Bootcamp with OpenCV and Deep Learning in Python ($199 value)

  • Keras Bootcamp for Deep Learning & AI in Python ($199 value)

  • Practical Data Pre-Processing & Visualization Training with R ($199 value)

  • Pre-Process & Visualize Data with Tidy Techniques in R ($199 value)

Python, AI and data science are in-demand skills companies need to make the most of big data in their daily operations and, ultimately, bottom line. Usually $1,791, The Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle is on sale for $40, 97% off its original cost. 

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

