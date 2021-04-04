This refurbished Dell gaming PC runs as good as new for under $500

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

The thought of using a refurbished device might make you cringe, but if all of its critical components are replaced, you could very well get yours hands on something that works as good as new at a decent price. For instance, this Dell gaming PC has been exhaustively restored and is on sale for only $450.44, a 33 percent discount off its list price.

This Dell Optiplex 980 has been refurbished by a Microsoft Authorized dealer and is ready to use right out of the box. While its specs aren’t as powerful as high-end machines featuring the latest Zen 3 CPUs and RTX 3000 series GPUs, it’s still an excellent choice for anyone getting into PC gaming for the first time. This desktop computer comes equipped with a 3.2GHz Intel Core i5 processor, a GT 1030 graphics card and 16GB of memory, which is plenty of power for gaming at 1080p or running visually-demanding software.

As with most Windows desktops, this Dell gives you the freedom to upgrade your hardware once your needs surpass its capabilities. The two remaining memory slots can be filled with additional RAM if your workload demands a lot of browser tabs or light video editing. You’ll also find 240GB of internal SSD storage to house the operating system, productivity software and a handful of games.

Finally, this device also comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, so there’s no need for a fresh install key or further purchases to get it up and running. In addition, this deal includes a wireless mouse and keyboard which can connect to any of the PC’s 10 USB ports: six USB 2.0 and four of them 3.0.

Whether you want to introduce PC gaming to a child or friend, or if you’re simply looking for a machine that can run casual games after a long day of work, this Dell PC fits the bill. Normally $682, the Dell Optiplex 980 is on sale now for just $450.44.

Prices subject to change

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.