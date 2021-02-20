These refurbished MacBooks are on sale for up to 64 percent off right now

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Apple may make some of the best laptops on the market, but there’s no getting around the fact that the price can be a bit steep for some people. However, if you’re dead set on a MacBook, you may want to consider one of these refurbished options. In fact, we have 20 deals on certified refurbished models to choose from. Each has been tested and works as intended with only light cosmetic blemishes.

Apple MacBook Air 11.6” Intel Core i5, 128GB - Silver (Certified Refurbished)

The MacBook Air really hits the Goldilocks Zone between portability and raw power, offering way more performance than a Chromebook without the heft of a heavier laptop. This one, made in 2013, offers 1,366 x 768 resolution, nine hours of battery life (or 30 days of standby time) and 4GB of RAM.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 11.6” Intel Core i5 128GB - Silver (Certified Refurbished) for $420 (reg. $999).

Apple MacBook Air 1.7GHz Intel Core i5, 64GB - Silver (Refurbished)

This 2012 MacBook Air features a razor-thin aluminum body, a 1.7GHz processor and 64GB of solid-state storage. While the “B” rating means there might be a few scuffs on the casing, you're ultimately getting these internal components for an even lower price.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 1.7GHz Intel Core i5 64GB - Silver (Refurbished) for $350 (reg. $550).

Apple MacBook Pro 2.66GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 320GB - Silver (Refurbished)

This 15.4-inch MacBook Pro is housed in a beautiful unibody enclosure and features a generous 320GB of storage.

Get an Apple MacBook Pro 2.66GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 320GB - Silver (Refurbished) for $320 (reg. $450).

Apple MacBook Air 11" 1.6GHz Intel Core i5, 128GB - Black (Refurbished)

This MacBook comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage, which is more than enough for basic web browsing. These specs are more than enough to power the 1,366 x 768 resolution screen, and the nine hours of battery life makes for decent runtime, too.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 11" 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB - Black (Refurbished) for $430 (reg. $700).

MacBook Air MMGG2LL/A 8GB RAM, 256GB (Refurbished)

The 13.3-inch TFT LED display is complemented by an Intel Core i5 processor and Intel HD 6000 graphics. This model packs 256GB of storage and 12 hours of battery life into a thin, sleek shell.

Get an Macbook Air MMGG2LL/A 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 256GB (Refurbished) for $600 (reg. $999).

Apple MacBook Air 11" Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

In addition to the 1,366 x 768 display and Intel Core i5 processor, this 2015 MacBook Air comes with a MagSafe power adapter, wireless mouse, Bluetooth headset and case.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 11" Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished) for $490 (reg. $599).

Apple MacBook Air 11" 1.6GHz Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB - Silver (Refurbished)

This 11.6-inch MacBook is a portable powerhouse, featuring 128GB of flash storage, a 1,366 x 768 screen, an Intel Core i5 processor and 12 hours of battery life. In addition, it’s Bluetooth 4.1 compatible.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 11" Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) for $550 (reg. $699).

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air 1.6GHz Core i5, 128GB - Silver (Refurbished)

The name of the game here is getting the performance of a new laptop without paying for it, and that’s exactly what this model offers: Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 128GB of flash storage and a 1.6GHz processor for moderate web browsing and word processing.

Get an Apple 13.3" MacBook Air 1.6GHz Core i5, 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) for $600 (reg. $649).

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" 4G RAM, 320GB - Silver (Refurbished)

This MacBook Pro’s entire enclosure is thinner and lighter than other notebooks while still providing sturdy protection for the 320GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor housed within.

Get an Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" 4G RAM 320GB - Silver (Refurbished) for $410 (reg. $600).

Apple MacBook Air 11.6" Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

The MacBook Air is one of the slimmest laptops on the market, which makes it all the more impressive that it holds an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 11.6" Core i5, 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished) for $480 (reg. $899).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD (Refurbished)

As one of the first laptops to truly mirror practicality and portability, this refurbished MacBook Air is a testament to how early Apple got it right. With Intel HD Graphics 5000, 128GB of SSD storage and Intel Turbo Boost Technology, this is a great little machine for getting work done on the go.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 128GB SSD (Refurbished) for $590 (reg. $999).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

We have yet another MacBook Air here, this time with an Intel Core i5 1.6GHz processor and HD 6000 graphics, meaning you can do impressive work on that 1,440 x 900 screen. Don’t let the razor-thin aluminum casing fool you.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 128GB SSD (Refurbished) for $630 (reg. $999).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

The boosted 8GB of RAM sets this MacBook Air out from the pack considering its size. If you need a light laptop for photo editing anything that requires computational clout, this is the product for you.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 8GB RAM 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished) for $660 (reg. $999).

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 500GB - Silver (Refurbished)

This may only come with an HDD, but 500GB is at least plenty of space for most people. The other hardware more than makes up for it: You can get a 2.5GHz processor and a respectable seven hours of battery life.

Get an Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" Core i5, 4GB RAM 500GB - Silver (Refurbished) for $490 (reg. $600).

Apple MacBook Air 13" Intel Core i5, 64GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

This MacBook Air is lean and mean with a 13-inch screen. Everything you need and nothing you don’t, you can expect seven hours of battery time to find every use possible for the 64GB of flash storage and tight 2GB of RAM.

Get an Apple Macbook Air 13" Core i5, 64GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished) for $355 (reg. $999).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

This ultra-slim MacBook Air is portable and practical, with enough processing power to get you through work with little downtime and no excess hardware to drive up the price or weigh down your briefcase.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 13" Core i5, 64GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished) for $550 (reg. $999).

Apple MacBook 12" 1.1GHz Intel Core M, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Refurbished)

This thing is stacked: 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and Intel Turbo Boost technology makes it one of the stronger options on this list. The 3,240 x 1,440 resolution makes everything from word processing to watching movies sharp as well.

Get an Apple MacBook 12" Core M 1.1GHz 8RAM 256GB SSD (Refurbished) for $710 (reg. $1,499).

Apple 13" MacBook Air 1.8GHz Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

This MacBook Air sports 12 hours of battery life, a 13.3-inch, 1,440 x 900 display and a 1.8GHz processor capable enough to get you through your workday.

Get an Apple 13" MacBook Air 1.8GHz Intel i5, 8GB RAM 256GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished) for $800 (reg. $1,299).

Apple MacBook 12" 1.1GHz Core M, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - Space Gray (Refurbished)

Grade A refurbished MacBooks (meaning “near-mint condition”) are hard to come by, making this one a real gem. This beauty comes with a 12-inch Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and 10 hours of battery life, all at a hefty discount.

Get an Apple MacBook 12" Core M 1.1GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB SSD - Space Gray (Refurbished) for $630 (reg. $999).

Apple MacBook 12" 1.1GHz Intel Core M, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - Space Gray (Refurbished)

Another Grade A refurbish, this MacBook offers everything the previous laptop offers but with double the blazing fast SSD storage.

Get an Apple MacBook 12" Core M 1.1GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB SSD - Space Gray (Refurbished) for $710 (reg. $1,299).

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.