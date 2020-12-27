Relieve leg pain and stress with this compression massager

The AIR-C + HEAT’s compression and heating functions also provide natural pain relief. If you’re experiencing aches and muscle tightness, simply strap the AIR-C + HEAT on and turn up the compression to break up knots, loosen your muscles and increase blood flow for accessible, at-home therapy.

Finally, you don’t even have to be in pain to enjoy the AIR-C + HEAT. You can use it while reading a book, sitting at the computer or lying down to achieve a soothing, stress-free massage. The AIR-C + HEAT’s comfort and pain relief makes it a hit among users, earning over 4.5 out of 5 from verified buyers.

Whether you lead an active lifestyle, work a demanding job or simply need stress relief, the Re-Athlete AIR-C + HEAT can deliver the therapy you’re looking for. Typically retailing for $189, you can now purchase an AIR-C + HEAT on sale for $116 using HOLIDAY20. That’s an additional 20% off the sale price.

Prices are subject to change.

