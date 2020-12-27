Relieve leg pain and stress with this compression massager

Nothing beats laying down after a long day, especially if you had an intense lower body workout or a physically demanding job that requires you to stand for hours on end. However, it’s back to the races the very next day and your legs haven’t received the adequate recovery. That’s where Re-Athlete’s soothing AIR-C + HEAT can help, and you can get 20% off this full leg massager using HOLIDAY20 at checkout.
Muscles fibers break down from heavy use, but they come back stronger than before with sufficient recovery time. The AIR-C + HEAT facilitates your recovery using compression therapy. Basically, you wrap the AIR-C + HEAT around your legs and turn it on to enjoy an air compression massage. It comes with a digital remote that lets you adjust between three pressure levels and three heat levels to reduce inflammation in the area. You’re effectively speeding up the body’s natural healing process so you can get back in the action quicker.