Get a lifetime of Rosetta Stone on sale for Black Friday

Many of us dream of speaking another language other than our native tongue. Speaking multiple languages opens up a world of opportunities, everywhere from our home towns and cities to countries halfway around the world. One of the best language-learning solutions on the market today is Rosetta Stone, and this deal gets you access to all 24 languages offered by Rosetta Stone for life.

Alongside teaching you the languages you want to learn, this bundle helps you complete and understand impactful books in as little as 12 minutes. Essentially, 12min Micro Book Library is an online library of hundreds of books in text and narrative form. This service distills books into 12-minute listens or reads, which you can power through in the same amount of time it takes you to walk the dog, cook a meal, or commute to work. As The Economic Times puts it, the app helps you "absorb knowledge at a speed the world demands."

Lastly, since you're most likely spending more time online than ever before, you can maintain control over your digital life with full security and anonymity through KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. You'll enjoy a massive selection of services from around the world, a wide variety of VPN security protocols and much more to keep your sensitive information utterly safe with this VPN service that's trusted by 10+ million customers globally.

Apps included:

Rosetta Stone Unlimited Access: Lifetime Subscription (24 Languages)

12min Premium Micro Book Library: Lifetime Subscription

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone, typically $744, is $171 for a limited time only with coupon code GETSOCIAL10 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.