Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

Score a Sam's Club membership for a fraction of the price

Get a one-year membership to Sam's Club, as well as a free rotisserie chicken and cupcakes, for $24 this Cyber Week.
StackCommerce
1h ago
Comments
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

Depending on where you live in the U.S., you may have walked or driven by a Sam's Club before. Sam's Club is a membership warehouse club, which is fancy talk for one of those incredible places that offer their members everything under one roof, from groceries and kitchen supplies to electronics and furniture. Sam's Club is well-known in the wholesale industry for providing its members with superior products and services.

But to buy anything from Sam's Club, you first need to be a member. Typically, a standard membership to Sam's Club costs $45. However, for a limited time only, the Sam's Club Membership for Only $28.88 + Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes deal is a much better option for those looking to shop at this wholesale business. Even cooler, since it's Cyber Week, this deal is only $24 with coupon code CMSAVE20.

You will pay just $24 for a one-year Sam's Club membership by signing up as a member. And when you make your first in-club purchase, you will also receive a free Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken (a $5 value) and an 8-count of Gourmet Cupcakes (an $8 value) when you have these items in your cart at checkout. Better yet, you'll also receive a complimentary household card so you can score additional savings on already low-priced items. 

Only available to new members in the U.S., this deal is also great for anyone who lives in a major city. Since many cities still have some lockdown or safer at home order in effect, you also can buy higher-quality food, home goods, electronics and more from the safety and comfort of your home through SamsClub.com once you become a member.

The Sam's Club Membership for Only $28.88 + Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes deal, a value of $57, is on sale for $24 for a limited time only with code CMSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The Arecibo Observatory's telescope has collapsed

The Arecibo Observatory's telescope has collapsed

View
The second-gen Eve V may take on the Surface Pro again in 2021

The second-gen Eve V may take on the Surface Pro again in 2021

View
The Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm's latest premium CPU for smartphones

The Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm's latest premium CPU for smartphones

View
Watch the trailer for Studio Ghibli's first fully CG movie

Watch the trailer for Studio Ghibli's first fully CG movie

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr