Save 80 percent on a .tech domain name for a limited time

Discover the many ways a .tech domain name helps your brand or project make a strong first impression online.
Stack Commerce
5h ago
First impressions make a lasting impact — even for website domains. While long, unrelated domains may be easy to forget, to-the-point domains are much more likely to stick. And that's where a .tech domain name can make a huge difference.

.tech as a top-level domain gives everyone working in technology the opportunity to land a short, catchy domain name that's relevant to their brand or project. Unlike the domain extensions .com, .net and .org — which have been around for decades — .tech has greater availability of domain names for your selection. Meaning, it's much easier to get the exact domain name you want and score a memorable and meaningful address for your website. That's also music to a marketer's ears since it allows all digital and print communication to have a strong, clear message and a branded, easy-to-remember link in the case of call-to-actions. 

Equally valuable, a .tech domain name shows that your brand or project is futuristic, different and not of the status quo. This small yet enduring quality of your brand or project's identity goes a long way in creating a positive first impression. It cuts through the noise and helps users to know what your website is all about instantly. Smaller companies like Shadow, TenX and Brilliant all have a .tech domain name that evokes the role technology plays in their work. So do some major corporations like Intel (www.insight.tech) and Viacom (www.viacom.tech) — they’ve added .tech domain names to their online presence for smaller but more specific verticals of their overall businesses.

Then there are influencers, like Austin Evans with 6 million followers globally, and industry-leading technology events, such as CES (www.ces.tech), that have adopted a .tech domain name to brand their web presence further and grow their audiences. So, no matter if you want to set up a business, blog, portfolio, event page or anything in between, a .tech domain name is a sure way to create a unique bond with people highly interested in technology.

Whether you're a developer, programmer, founder, entrepreneur or tech enthusiast, it's possible to land a great domain name — and get all of the benefits that come with it — at an affordable cost. For a limited time only, a one-year or five-year .tech domain name is 80 percent off with coupon code TECHNOW.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

