Save 80 percent on a .tech domain name for a limited time

Equally valuable, a .tech domain name shows that your brand or project is futuristic, different and not of the status quo. This small yet enduring quality of your brand or project's identity goes a long way in creating a positive first impression. It cuts through the noise and helps users to know what your website is all about instantly. Smaller companies like Shadow, TenX and Brilliant all have a .tech domain name that evokes the role technology plays in their work. So do some major corporations like Intel (www.insight.tech) and Viacom (www.viacom.tech) — they’ve added .tech domain names to their online presence for smaller but more specific verticals of their overall businesses.

Then there are influencers, like Austin Evans with 6 million followers globally, and industry-leading technology events, such as CES (www.ces.tech), that have adopted a .tech domain name to brand their web presence further and grow their audiences. So, no matter if you want to set up a business, blog, portfolio, event page or anything in between, a .tech domain name is a sure way to create a unique bond with people highly interested in technology.

Whether you're a developer, programmer, founder, entrepreneur or tech enthusiast, it's possible to land a great domain name — and get all of the benefits that come with it — at an affordable cost. For a limited time only, a one-year or five-year .tech domain name is 80 percent off with coupon code TECHNOW.

