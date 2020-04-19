Save over $500 on this HD pocket projector

This compact projector will transform any room in your home into a jaw-dropping movie theater, thanks to 1080p projection and a cinema-quality image.

Unlike other projectors that require either third-party installations or a separate projection screen, this tiny-yet-mighty pocket projector works on its own and projects an HD image onto any surface.

It delivers four times the brightness of most other projectors along with an incredibly crisp and sharp picture in any lighting condition, and thanks to an Android-powered 64-bit quad-core processor, you’ll be able to quickly and easily access the Google Play store in order to download apps and content in seconds.

It’s also easy to connect to all of your go-to streaming devices including your smartphone and laptop via either Bluetooth or WiFi, and you’ll have access to a variety of direct plug-in connections as well.

Treat yourself to a full and uncompromising HD cinematic experience while you wait out your isolation with a Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector. Usually priced at nearly $800, this all-in-one entertainment center is available for over 60 percent off at just $280 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

