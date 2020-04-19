Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

Save over $500 on this HD pocket projector

Transform any room in the house into a full-fledged movie theater with this tiny-yet-mighty HD projector.
Stack Commerce
56m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Stack 4/19/20
StackCommerce

Staying truly entertained at home has never been so necessary and yet so difficult. Considering how much uncertainty and stress we’re dealing with every day, giving your mind a break and unwinding at the end of the day is practically essential when it comes to maintaining your sanity during these difficult times.

But you and your family don’t have to crowd around a compact laptop screen in order to indulge in your binge-watching routines every night, thanks to the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector, which projects a screen of up to 200-inches onto virtually any surface so you can watch your content in all of its big-screen glory for just $280.

This compact projector will transform any room in your home into a jaw-dropping movie theater, thanks to 1080p projection and a cinema-quality image.

Unlike other projectors that require either third-party installations or a separate projection screen, this tiny-yet-mighty pocket projector works on its own and projects an HD image onto any surface.

It delivers four times the brightness of most other projectors along with an incredibly crisp and sharp picture in any lighting condition, and thanks to an Android-powered 64-bit quad-core processor, you’ll be able to quickly and easily access the Google Play store in order to download apps and content in seconds.

It’s also easy to connect to all of your go-to streaming devices including your smartphone and laptop via either Bluetooth or WiFi, and you’ll have access to a variety of direct plug-in connections as well.

Treat yourself to a full and uncompromising HD cinematic experience while you wait out your isolation with a Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector. Usually priced at nearly $800, this all-in-one entertainment center is available for over 60 percent off at just $280 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

More from GDGT Deals

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here. 

Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG offers first clear look at its premium Velvet phone

LG offers first clear look at its premium Velvet phone

View
Formula E team fills the sports void with online marble races

Formula E team fills the sports void with online marble races

View
'Minecraft' looks like a whole new game with NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing

'Minecraft' looks like a whole new game with NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing

View
Our readers think the Pixel 3a is a first-rate budget phone

Our readers think the Pixel 3a is a first-rate budget phone

View
Alphabet’s DeepMind AI is better than you at Atari games

Alphabet’s DeepMind AI is better than you at Atari games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr