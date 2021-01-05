Latest in Gear

How to save your company time and money on shipping

Shippo lets you manage your orders, print shipping labels, get up to 90% discounts on carrier rates, automate fulfillment workflows, and more
E-commerce has made it easier and faster than ever for the average consumer to get their hands on products they love, but with that comes high expectations. SMBs and online merchants need to factor in fulfillment into their business model, and that means competing with large retailers like Walmart and Amazon to provide a fast, reliable shipping experience. 

Shipping and fulfillment aren’t the most exciting parts of running an e-commerce store. Your time is better spent improving your products and attracting customers. That’s why Shippo is such a convenient choice for online merchants experiencing high growth. With Shippo, you get access to dozens of shop implementations, carriers, and fulfillment partners to simplify your shipping experience. Best of all, Shippo is totally free, and you can get started right away

Shippo is a shipping software that aggregates all of your orders across multiple sales channels under one platform. To accomplish this, Shippo uses a wide library of integrations with e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, 3PLs, and order management tools. For example, if you have a company Amazon page and a website built with an e-commerce platform like Shopify, BigCommerce, or Squarespace, you can manage orders from both channels within Shippo. Similarly, Shippo gives you access to batch & automated label creation, rate comparison, tracking, returns, & more, resulting in happier customers 

Additionally, Shippo is the only shipping software that provides access to the best carrier discounts, up to 90% off, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL. Shippo also has partnerships with 50+ regional, national, and international carriers such as Canada Post, Asendia, and APC Postal Logistics, so you can reach customers from all corners of the globe. 

Simplifying your shipping experience can save you time and money. With Shippo, you get all the tools you need to streamline your shipping and fulfillment workflow so you can spend more time generating sales and making the best products possible. Shippo is totally free, and you can learn more here.

