Score all 24 Rosetta Stone languages and more in this bundle

This 3-part bundle offers unlimited access to Rosetta Stone’s entire 24-language library, over 380 micro books, and a best-selling VPN.
Stack Commerce
31m ago
Stack Commerce ad for 4/8/20
Stack Commerce

Now a few weeks into social distancing, many of us are running out of things to do while we hunker down inside. If you’re looking for a new way to kill time at home, the Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone might just be the answer, especially if you’re trying to stay productive during lockdown.

This collection is your one-stop resource for learning new languages, tackling new and fascinating subjects, and even safeguarding your connections while you pass the time at home, and the entire bundle is available for just $199.

An incredible value for anyone interested in online education, this 3-part bundle grants you unlimited lifetime access to Rosetta Stone’s entire library (spanning 24 languages), over 380 micro books through the 12min Premium Micro Book Library, and an award-winning VPN.

Through Rosetta Stone’s best-selling platform, you’ll be able to finally learn those languages you’ve wanted to learn through easy-to-follow lessons that take the headaches out of language-learning.

And while you work your way through the Rosetta Stone library you’ll also be able to power through important books on a wide range of subjects—spanning business, marketing, education, tech and more—thanks to comprehensive summaries of books that you can absorb in just 12 minutes via 12min.

This bundle even makes it easy to protect your data and privacy at home and on the move with a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, which allows you to browse securely on all of your devices without any bandwidth restrictions.

Take advantage of this unprecedented downtime at home with the Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone—available for just $199 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
