Score all 24 Rosetta Stone languages and more in this bundle

An incredible value for anyone interested in online education, this 3-part bundle grants you unlimited lifetime access to Rosetta Stone’s entire library (spanning 24 languages), over 380 micro books through the 12min Premium Micro Book Library, and an award-winning VPN.

Through Rosetta Stone’s best-selling platform, you’ll be able to finally learn those languages you’ve wanted to learn through easy-to-follow lessons that take the headaches out of language-learning.

And while you work your way through the Rosetta Stone library you’ll also be able to power through important books on a wide range of subjects—spanning business, marketing, education, tech and more—thanks to comprehensive summaries of books that you can absorb in just 12 minutes via 12min.

This bundle even makes it easy to protect your data and privacy at home and on the move with a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, which allows you to browse securely on all of your devices without any bandwidth restrictions.

Take advantage of this unprecedented downtime at home with the Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone—available for just $199 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.