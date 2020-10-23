Start a lucrative Shopify business with this $30 course

Latest in Gear

    You might be happily employed with a dream of starting a lucrative side hustle — or want to eventually leave your current role to start the shop of your dreams. While online stores have taken out some of the burden of starting a brick and mortar venture, there are still a lot of factors to consider and risks to keep in mind.

    The Complete Shopify Bootcamp Bundle is designed to help you navigate those unchartered waters with one of the most popular e-commere platforms out there: Shopify. And while Shopify will certainly simplify the process in a multitude of ways, there is still a learning curve to making your venture successful. This bundle includes six different courses that cover topics ranging from marketing your store well to operations and logistics.

    You'll learn various marketing concepts like developing SEO-driven content to help your audience find your wares, creating an eye-catching brand through design and developing a highly functional website that takes the user experience into consideration. There's a course that covers how to professionally brand your site in order to give it an upscale, agency look and also learn how to stand out from other brands by differentiating yourself as well as your products.

    Of course, if this is your first time developing an online store, concerns around inventory and shipping will be some of the first questions you might have. Drop shipping is the perfect solution for beginners who might not have the means to invest in a bulk of inventory just ye. This bundle includes a course that helps you find the right suppliers and establish your drop ship website. There's also a course focused on helping you sell private label products using Amazon FBA, with a step-by-step process to open sales channels for your products using Shopify.

    If you’re looking to launch your first successful online store, these courses will certainly help that process go smoothly. Usually the Complete Shopify Bootcamp Bundle is $1,194, but Engadget readers can buy it here for $29.99 — that's 97% off the retail price. 

