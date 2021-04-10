Learn to play the piano at your own pace with Skoove

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

The piano is relatively easy to learn but incredibly hard to master. After all, its many chords, melodies and tempos can make this complex instrument overwhelming without proper training. Luckily, Skoove offers AI-powered guidance to beginner, intermediate and advanced players alike, and it’s currently available for $150.

Skoove has been featured by Apple, Forbes, The Guardian and Wired for its success in teaching piano using artificial intelligence and instructional videos. The AI recognizes the notes you play and helps you improve in real-time similar to how a piano teacher would instruct you. The app analyzes your weaknesses to plan exercises that will help you develop your skills.

For everything that an AI can't teach, 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos are readily accessible for you to learn from at your own pace. Whenever you're in the mood to practice, you'll have resources available to make those exercises productive.

Skoove’s AI-based teaching has earned it 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App store with over 7,700 ratings. Reviewers frequently praise the app for its course development that breaks songs down into easily digestible lessons, a feature that mirrors the work between students and a teacher as closely as possible.

With this lifetime subscription, you can practice and learn whenever you want. So whether you want to play your way through as many AI-constructed lessons as possible or binge Skoove’s video content to take note of key concepts that stand out to you, you will have unlimited access to do so.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons for 50 percent off , or just $150. Learn piano at your own pace in your own way with this highly rated app.

