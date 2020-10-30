Latest in Gear

Take great notes with this smart pen and writing pad combo

The SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook helps you switch between writing traditional notes and electronic editable ones.
Most people need a good note-taking system. Students jot down useful information during classes to prepare for exams, professionals record a client's pain points and preferences to win business, creatives document their latest ideas and observations to capture inspiration whenever it strikes and the list goes on. What makes a good note-taking system, though, differs from person to person.

Some prefer working exclusively on laptops or tablets, while others instantly reach for a pen and paper. Clearly, there are pros and cons to a solely digital or traditional approach. Yet, products like the SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook make it possible to get the best of both methods, offering an intuitive way to take notes for school, work, and life in 2020.

At its core, the SyncPen 2 helps you switch between writing traditional notes and electronic editable notes. The pen has a motion-tracking sensor on the inside, which converts everything you write into digital text. Couple it with the included 10" LCD writing pad, and you go entirely paperless with your writing.

With editable digital files in hand, you can easily organize, access and share the information contained within them. That means writing in different colors, grouping notes by class, client, or project, finding details quickly via date or keyword search and emailing classmates or collaborating with colleagues at a moment's notice.

Plus, the SyncPen 2 delivers a level of convenience that makes note-taking easier in today's fast-paced world. This smart pen and writing pad duo synchronously records audio, identifies 66 languages, and converts your written text into various formats, from MS Word to PDF and JPG. So, with these tools in hand, you can easily take on whatever is thrown your way.

This smart pen and writing pad duo are a practical way to take notes for school, work, and life these days. Usually $199, the SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook is on sale today for $150. That's a 24% discount from its original cost.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

