Take great notes with this smart pen and writing pad combo

At its core, the SyncPen 2 helps you switch between writing traditional notes and electronic editable notes. The pen has a motion-tracking sensor on the inside, which converts everything you write into digital text. Couple it with the included 10" LCD writing pad, and you go entirely paperless with your writing.

With editable digital files in hand, you can easily organize, access and share the information contained within them. That means writing in different colors, grouping notes by class, client, or project, finding details quickly via date or keyword search and emailing classmates or collaborating with colleagues at a moment's notice.

Plus, the SyncPen 2 delivers a level of convenience that makes note-taking easier in today's fast-paced world. This smart pen and writing pad duo synchronously records audio, identifies 66 languages, and converts your written text into various formats, from MS Word to PDF and JPG. So, with these tools in hand, you can easily take on whatever is thrown your way.

This smart pen and writing pad duo are a practical way to take notes for school, work, and life these days. Usually $199, the SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook is on sale today for $150. That's a 24% discount from its original cost.

