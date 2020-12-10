This $40 smartwatch makes a great present

Two things are sure to happen with the holidays just around the corner. As part of various festive celebrations, people will receive and give gifts to family members and friends, and plenty of delicious, high-calorie food will be eaten. Anyone looking for a great gift that can also help balance out the latter of these two occurrences will want to check out the Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness & Fitness Watch.
This sleek and affordable smartwatch delivers all the functionality of a name-brand device without the steep price tag. It offers 15 best-in-class features, for example, that help support a busy lifestyle. The smartwatch monitors your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, daily steps and calories to make sure you have all the data you need to live a healthier lifestyle — and take off those extra pounds most people seem to put on around the end of the year.