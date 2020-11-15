You can save more than $100 off this smartwatch

This smartwatch boasts 15 functions that help you stay fit and engaged. For example, you get an activity tracker, a heart rate monitor, a calorie counter, a sleep monitor, a blood oxygen monitor and a blood pressure monitor. These features give you data-driven insights about your fitness and overall well-being, making it easier to gauge your health at a moment's notice. It also comes with music controls, SMS/call notifications, an alarm, a weather reading and much more. So, you stay in the loop with this smartwatch, from listening to music and podcasts to communicating with coworkers and family — all while waking up on time with a clear idea of what awaits you outdoors.

Just as valuable, this smartwatch delivers on comfort, style and convenience. Its soft silicone strap makes it easy to wear, while its minimalist design means it's lightweight. Plus, the smartwatch's stainless steel mainframe and 1.4" colorful display make it a fantastic accessory no matter your style or the occasion. Lastly, this accessory responds to your taps and swipes instantly. Meaning, you can interact with this smartwatch as naturally as you would check your wrist for the time.

Smartwatches empower people with busy lives to effectively manage everything from their health and social activities to everyday tasks. The Smartwatch Round Face Health Monitor & Activity Tracker delivers the features and style you want without breaking the bank. Usually $149, it's on sale for a limited time for $50 or 66% off. You can also use coupon code SAVE15NOV for an extra 15% off before Black Friday and a final sale price of $43.

Prices are subject to change.

