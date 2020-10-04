Automate your social media promos with Postoplan

Ideal for social media managers and small business owners, this comprehensive promotional tool makes it easy to post deals and promotions on multiple platforms—all through an automated system that determines the best possible post timing in order to draw in the most users while increasing engagement.

You’ll be able to automate a limitless number of posts and promotions on unlimited accounts, and an easy-to-use interface is ideal for small business owners who lack an extensive background in social media marketing.

It’s easy to choose from over 700 post ideas for inspiration, and you’ll be able to schedule messenger posts, plan content, edit photos and much more using a series of powerful on-board tools.

Trusted by over 15,000 internet professionals and companies from 140 countries, Postoplan also comes with several features that allow you to coordinate marketing plans and promotions with other people on your team, and you won’t have to worry about pesky ads interrupting your workflow.

Do your business or brand a favor by automating all of your social media promotional content with a lifetime subscription to Postoplan Social Media Automation for just $100—50 percent off its usual price when you sign up today.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up withStackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.