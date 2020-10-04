Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

Automate your social media promos with Postoplan

This comprehensive promotional tool allows you to make perfectly-timed promotions on multiple social media platforms.
StackCommerce
5h ago
If you’re interested in starting or growing a business or brand online, nothing is more important than harnessing the power of social media. Whether you’re trying to launch a new tech business or you’re more interested in creating a fashion brand that draws in new customers from existing companies, you need to create well-timed and targeted marketing campaigns that appeal to your target demographic.

Postoplan Social Media Automation allows you to sidestep all the guesswork that comes from having to choose when and where to promote your brand online, and right now a lifetime subscription is available for 50 percent off at just $100.

Ideal for social media managers and small business owners, this comprehensive promotional tool makes it easy to post deals and promotions on multiple platforms—all through an automated system that determines the best possible post timing in order to draw in the most users while increasing engagement.

You’ll be able to automate a limitless number of posts and promotions on unlimited accounts, and an easy-to-use interface is ideal for small business owners who lack an extensive background in social media marketing.

It’s easy to choose from over 700 post ideas for inspiration, and you’ll be able to schedule messenger posts, plan content, edit photos and much more using a series of powerful on-board tools.

Trusted by over 15,000 internet professionals and companies from 140 countries, Postoplan also comes with several features that allow you to coordinate marketing plans and promotions with other people on your team, and you won’t have to worry about pesky ads interrupting your workflow.

Do your business or brand a favor by automating all of your social media promotional content with a lifetime subscription to Postoplan Social Media Automation for just $100—50 percent off its usual price when you sign up today.

Engadget is teaming up withStackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

