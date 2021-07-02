Save $13 on this smart ear wax remover with this coupon

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

2020 was the year that reminded us to be more cautious about our personal hygiene, but cleanliness extends beyond our face and our hands. For instance, do you clean your ears correctly, and when was the last time you did? This smart ear wax remover will ensure that you uncover every last nugget safely, and you can get $13 off by using coupon code CLEAN13.

Believe it or not, using a cotton swab isn’t a good way to your ears; you’re simply pushing the crud deeper into your ear canal, which makes it harder to excavate. Instead, this Spade ear wax remover uses firm yet comfortable silica ear tips that are designed to gently dig out stubborn wax out.

The kit comes with 23 different ear picks, including elastic, ring-shaped and soft tips to tackle any manner of ear wax jobs. The Spade itself has an inner diameter of 3.5mm, so it’s safe to use in any ear.

This wouldn’t be a smart ear wax remover without a convenient use of tech. The Spade contains a 3MP camera and six inner-mounted LEDs to capture a high-quality video feed of your canal, which is streamed straight to your phone over WiFi through the companion mobile app. Finally, the Spade lasts up to 60 days off a single charge and can be recharged using the magnetic charging base.

Trustpilot users gave the Spade 4.7 out of 5 stars, and one user raves: “The spade ear cleaner is one of the coolest and thorough ways to clean your ears.”

If that message wasn’t clear enough, you might want to get your ears checked, and the Spade Smart Ear Wax Remover will come in handy. It’s on sale right now for $100, or 21 percent off, but be sure to use CLEAN13 at checkout to save an additional $13.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.