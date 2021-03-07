Learn eight different languages with a lifetime subscription to Speakly

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

The promise of speed and convenience is all too common in marketing copy, but few and far between are the tools that can actually deliver on that promise. Speakly is one of those services: by combining science and computational algorithms, the developers have identified the right techniques and exercises that can teach students a language quickly, and they’ve applied them in an app that's currently discounted to $70, down from $399.

The trick, of course, comes down to statistics. Rather than starting the way you first learned languages in primary school, with phrases like “how many apples am I holding?” and “where is the museum?” that teach grammar but not context, Speakly identifies the 4,000 most statistically relevant words in your target language and then generates realistic situations for you to practice them in. Whether you’re learning Russian, Spanish, Estonian or English, you can engage in practically useful exercises at your own convenience from the comfort of your smartphone or computer.

Speakly’s accessible design allows anyone to dive right in, whether they’re a complete newbie to their chosen language or someone with advanced abilities that simply wants to hone in on what they already know and brush up on what they may have forgotten.

The mobility of the app allows you to study whenever and wherever you want, with progress being saved to a central cloud and synced with all your devices, so you can pick up again at your own convenience without losing any of it or having to remember what chapter you were on. And, according to Speakly, you’ll see real improvement and feel confident in your skills after a mere 100 hours of study.

So if you’re interested in one of the eight languages Speakly teaches, check it out at its discounted price of $70. At the very least, it’ll kill some time before the winter ends.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.