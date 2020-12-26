Read key takeaways from bestselling books in just 15 minutes

Instaread’s catalog features categories such as business and economics, health and wellness, history, self-help and more. Among these bestsellers you’ll find hits such as Getting Things Done by David Allen and The 4-Hour Workweek by Time Ferriss. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, Instaread also updates its library with 40 new books each month. One such new release is All You Need To Know About Business by Donald S. Passman, which is quite popular at the moment. With its accessible reading format, large catalog and constant updates, it’s easy to see why Instaread ranks so high with users.

Whether you’re strapped for time or thirsting for knowledge, Instaread’s book summaries make it easy to digest new content no matter how little time you have. 1-year Instaread subscriptions are currently $20, or 77% off the retail price. 3-year and lifetime subscriptions are also available for $60 and $200 respectively.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.