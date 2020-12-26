Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Read key takeaways from bestselling books in just 15 minutes

With an Instaread subscription, you get access to thousands of New York Times bestsellers that have been condensed into book summaries that you can read in 15 minutes.
StackCommerce
4h ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce

Successful entrepreneurs can’t stop talking about how much they read. Mark Zuckerberg reads a new book every two weeks while Elon Musk attributes much of his success to reading. And yet, we average people never have enough time to flip through mountains of pages, but with Instaread, we don’t have to

Instaread is a vast digital library featuring thousands of New York Times bestsellers that you can access from your phone or tablet. The catch? Each of these books has been condensed into summaries that cover the key takeaways in under 15 minutes. That means you can expose yourself to fresh new ideas in less time than a lunch break or morning jog. Speaking of which, you can even stream audio to discover crucial insights while on the go. 

Instaread’s catalog features categories such as business and economics, health and wellness, history, self-help and more. Among these bestsellers you’ll find hits such as Getting Things Done by David Allen and The 4-Hour Workweek by Time Ferriss. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, Instaread also updates its library with 40 new books each month. One such new release is All You Need To Know About Business by Donald S. Passman, which is quite popular at the moment. With its accessible reading format, large catalog and constant updates, it’s easy to see why Instaread ranks so high with users.

Whether you’re strapped for time or thirsting for knowledge, Instaread’s book summaries make it easy to digest new content no matter how little time you have. 1-year Instaread subscriptions are currently $20, or 77% off the retail price. 3-year and lifetime subscriptions are also available for $60 and $200 respectively.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

How to make the most of your new Apple Watch

How to make the most of your new Apple Watch

View
JAXA shows the sub-surface samples it collected from asteroid Ryugu

JAXA shows the sub-surface samples it collected from asteroid Ryugu

View
Apple is having iCloud device activation problems at the worst possible time

Apple is having iCloud device activation problems at the worst possible time

View
Five must-play games for your new PS5

Five must-play games for your new PS5

View
Fox Sports used a Sony A7R IV to give NFL broadcasts a cinematic look

Fox Sports used a Sony A7R IV to give NFL broadcasts a cinematic look

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr