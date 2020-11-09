Tech-forward auto insurance may save you money and headaches

Clearcover stands out among the car insurance industry by providing consumers a technology-driven approach to car insurance. It only takes a few minutes to get a quote, and you can do almost everything from within the Clearcover mobile app once you’re a customer, such as pay your bills, access your policy information and file your claims. Best of all, Clearcover offers all of this with easy-to-understand policies.

Clearcover does things differently than old school car insurance companies, but in this case, that’s a good thing. You never even have to interact with a single customer service rep to get covered, but Clearcover’s support line is ready and available if you ever want additional support.

Modern problems require modern solutions. With companies like Lemonade and Hippo innovating in the home insurance space, it was only a matter of time until a technology-driven car insurance company arrived. Clearcover changes the game by offering better coverage at a lower price in an easy-to-use mobile app. Check your price today and see how much you can save by switching.

Clearcover is currently available in nine states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Utah, Texas and Wisconsin.

