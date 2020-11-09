Tech-forward auto insurance may save you money and headaches

We all think we’re perfect drivers, but the reality is that accidents happen and they’re expensive. Out-of-pocket expenses for property damage or bodily injury are way higher than the average person can afford. That’s why car insurance is mandatory in almost every state. Simply pay your premium every month, and your insurance provider will cover the damages if and when they occur.
For most customers, that’s the end of the story, but they don’t realize that they’re allowed to switch insurance companies whenever they want. That means you should always be on the lookout for good rates. Once you’ve shopped around, however, you might be lost in all the insurance jargon that these companies throw at you. If all you’re looking for is better coverage at a lower price, Clearcover claims to offer just that.