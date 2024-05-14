test-setcion
test-setcion
test-setcion
If you're looking for a new Android phone, check out our guide to the best handsets on the market from budget to flagship and everything in between.
House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and ranking member Frank Pallone, Jr. have released a bipartisan draft looking to sunset Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, because it has "outlived its usefulness."
The Wash G1 is the company’s debut hard-floor cleaner, and it swaps suction for high-speed rollers, water and nylon bristles. It’ll go on sale later this year for $700.
Apple’s updated iPad Air keeps everything it did right before and adds a more powerful chip and a big screen option.
Apple’s latest iPad Pro is super powerful as well as incredibly expensive. It’s a delight to use, but is it right for you?
Meta is in the early stages of “exploring” designs for AI-enabled headphones, according to a new report in The Information.
Google's I/O developer conference is right around the corner. Here's what we're expecting to see, including Android 15 details and a whole bunch of AI news.
Apple has rolled out iOS 17.5, which includes a cross-platform alert system for unwanted Bluetooth trackers that it worked on with Google. Also new are a web-based app distribution option in the EU and a daily word game for Apple News+.
The new model accepts any combination of text, audio and images as input and can generate an output in all three formats.
Amazon workers at a Quebec facility have become the first to form a union at one of the company's Canadian warehouses.
Google is teasing an intriguing new AI feature one day ahead of its IO developer conference.
Apple and Google are rolling out a feature that will alert iOS and Android users when an unknown Bluetooth tag appears to be tracking them.
Google just announced that it has teamed up with HP to bring its futuristic Project Starline video conferencing system to enterprise clients. It even integrates with Google Meet and Zoom.
A free PS1 emulator for iPhone is burning up the App Store charts, currently resting at number six. The app is called Gamma and offers on-screen virtual controls, but allows integration with Bluetooth controllers and keyboards.
Here's a list of the best midrange smartphones you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The Rogue Prince of Persia was supposed to debut in early access on May 14, but Evil Empire and Ubisoft have delayed it to get out of the way of Hades II.
The new M2 iPad Air arrives this week and you can already snap it up for a modest discount if you preorder on Amazon.
This Anker 10,000mAh magnetic power bank is on sale via Amazon for $32. That’s a discount of more than 20 percent.
Amazon has marked down Apple's 10th-generation iPad to an all-time low price.
The Pixel 8a delivers handy AI features alongside a beautiful 120Hz OLED screen, excellent cameras and way above-average battery life for just $499.