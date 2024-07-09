Advertisement
The best Amazon Prime Day early deals we could find from Apple, Anker and more

Prime Day deals are in full swing ahead of the shopping event next week.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming next week, so you still have time to sign up for a free trial of Prime before the shopping event begins. However, in typical Amazon fashion, we’re already starting to see early Prime Day deals pop up. The online retailer has gotten into the habit of teasing early Prime Day deals leading up to the big event, with most of them being available exclusively to Prime members. However, there are always some good tech deals on Amazon available to everyone at the same time. We’ve collected the best early Prime Day deals here so you don’t have to go searching for them. We’ll be updating this post regularly, so check back to see the latest discounts.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 lands on July 16 and 17 this year. The shopping event focuses on exclusive deals for Prime members, which means you’ll have to be a Prime subscriber on Prime Day to take advantage of most of the savings. Amazon still offers a 30-day free trial to new Prime subscribers, so you can start your free trial now to participate in the event.

No, but Prime Day usually happens during the summertime in the United States. In recent years, Amazon has held a second sale event in the fall as well, dubbed October Prime Day, which is similar to the summertime sale.

Amazon Prime Day focuses on exclusive deals available only to Prime members. However, if you don’t pay for Prime and have no intention of doing so, you should still check out Amazon on Prime Day for sales that are available to all shoppers — there are always a few of them.

  • Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

    $300$599
    Save $299
    See at Amazon
Amazon

AirPods Pro (USB-C)

$169$249Save $80

Prime Day hasn't started, but the current AirPods Pro earbuds have just dipped down to their lowest price to date. Our choice for the best wireless earbuds for the iPhone work seamlessly with Apple's full range of products and offer superlative noise-canceling quality, as well as a fantastic transparency mode when you don't want to cut yourself off from the outside world.

$169 at Amazon
Apple

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

$129$169Save $40

Apple's third-gen AirPods are on sale for a record low of $129. (The price was previously $140, but Amazon just lowered them to match a sale at Walmart.) These buds came out in 2021 and massively improved upon their predecessors with better sound quality, a more comfortable design and a six-hour battery life.

Also on sale are the second-gen AirPods for $69 — also a record-low price. These are arguably only best for those who are on a tight budget and want to spend as little as possible to get a pair of AirPods.

$129 at Amazon
Apple

Apple AirPods Max

$399$549Save $150

Apple's over-ear headphones have dropped to a record low price. You can pick up a set of AirPods Max for $399, which is $150 off their list price. These headphones earned a score of 84 in our review for their excellent sound quality, reliable touch controls and solid battery life.

However, their sky-high price tag is what has kept them off of our list of the best wireless headphones you can get right now. But with this Prime Day deal, they're a better buy.

$399 at Amazon
Apple

Apple AirTag (4-pack)

$75$99Save $24

A four-pack of Apple's AirTags are on sale for $75 right now, which is an all-time low. We named the AirTag the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users in our guide to those fobs, thanks to Apple's massive finding network that calls on every nearby iPhone to anonymously search for your lost stuff.

$75 at Amazon
Apple

Apple Pencil Pro

$119$129Save $10

The latest stylus for iPads, the Apple Pencil Pro is currently on sale for $119 on Amazon. That's just $10 lower than its original price, but does happen to be the first discount on the new accessory since it's launch last month. The new Pencil Pro recognizes squeezes, which can trigger actions like bringing up app-specific tool palettes and shortcuts, and gives you haptic feedback as you use it. It can also detect rolling the barrel for more precision as you draw.

$119 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$119 at Walmart$129 at Adorama
Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2)

$739$799Save $60

Apple released the new iPad Air models with the M2 chip back in May and right now, the larger 13-inch model with 128GB of storage is available for a record-low price of $739, down from $799. The M2 iPad Air is our choice for 2024's best overall iPad. Apple's new slate earned a 91 in our review because it's powerful, capable and has a great-looking screen. It doesn't have the top-of-the-line features and performance of the new iPad Pros — but the Air is nearly $500 cheaper.

$739 at Amazon
Amazon

Audible Premium Plus (3 months)

$0$30Save $30

Similar to the Amazon Music Unlimited deal above, Prime members who’ve never subscribed to Audible Premium Plus can get three months of the audiobook service for free. A membership normally costs $14.95 per month after a one-month free trial, so this is a roughly $30 discount. As a refresher, Audible Premium Plus gives access to a big library of on-demand audiobooks, podcasts and other content, plus a monthly credit you can use to permanently buy a title in the Audible store.

The service will be most worthwhile if you tend to burn through audiobooks quickly; if you’re on the fence, this extended trial should make it easier to see if you’d get any use out of it. Remember that your service will auto-renew at the standard price after the trial period ends until you cancel.

$0 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited (5 months)

$0$40Save $40

If you’re an Amazon Prime member who has never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you can now get five months of the music streaming service for no cost as any early Prime Day deal. If you’re a new user who doesn’t have Prime, you can get a three-month free trial. The service normally gives a one-month free trial then costs $10 per month for those who subscribe to Prime and $11 per month for those who don’t.

Music Unlimited isn’t a formal recommendation in our guide to the best music streaming apps: Its interface isn’t as tidy or smartly curated as that of Apple Music, our top pick, and we’ve found it to be a bit aggressive about promoting podcasts you may not care about. That said, it’s hard to beat free, and the service has more or less the same giant music library as its peers. It also supports lossless streaming, unlike Spotify, which is a nice plus for audiophiles with high-quality wired headphones. If you just want to save a bit of cash on your music streaming for a few months, it should do the job. Just remember to cancel when the free trial ends, as your subscription will be set to auto-renew by default.

$0 at Amazon
Amazon

Kindle Unlimited Subscription

$0$12Save $12

Amazon Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free in this Prime Day deal. With this subscription, you get access to a library of millions of books, comics and magazines to read for free. There are also some audiobooks included as well; just make sure to cancel before the free trial is up if you don't want to get charged full price on the fourth month.

$0 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

$35$60Save $25

Amazon's most powerful streaming dongle, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, has dropped to a record low of $35 for Prime Day. In addition to support for 4K HDR content, this streaming device also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It also has more memory than less expensive Fire TV sticks and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

$35 at Amazon
Blink

Blink Mini 2 (two-pack)

$40$70Save $30

You can get a two-pack of Blink Mini 2 security cameras for only $40 right now. They're now better equipped to capture video outside, and they still support 1080p video, motion detection and two-way talk.

$40 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023, 32GB)

$75$140Save $65

Prime subscribers can grab Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet for $75, which is a new low for the latest-gen model. The 10.1-inch slate technically has a list price of $140, though it’s frequently sold for $95 since it was released last September. At this price, it’s a decent value if you just want a cheap second screen for light video streaming, web browsing and ebook reading. It’s relatively comfortable to hold, it can last more than 10 hours on a charge and its 1080p display is bright and sharp enough. This variant comes with a measly 32GB of storage by default, but you can expand that with a microSD card.

You should only grab a Fire tablet if price is your main concern, however, as the Fire HD 10 is still far from an iPad in terms of performance and build quality. Amazon’s Fire OS loves to push the company’s own services above everything else, too, and its app selection is much more limited. You’ll also see lock-screen ads unless you pay an extra fee. But if you only need a tablet for the essentials, those issues might be easier to overlook at $75. A few other Fire tablets are also on sale, including the smaller but slower Fire HD 8 for $55.

$75 at Amazon
Blink

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2

$50$140Save $90

This Blink Outdoor 4 bundle that includes one Blink Mini 2 camera is on sale for Prime members for only $50. That's 64 percent off its usual price, and it gives you a good way to keep an eye on your home, inside and out. It also comes with a sync module, so you'll have everything you need to set up both cameras and add more in the future if you desire.

$50 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

$90$120Save $30

Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar is $20 off and down to $100, which is the best price we've seen all year. It's best paired with a Fire TV device or a standalone Fire TV, and it supports surround sound with DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Audio.

$90 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

$360$450Save $90

The 43-inch and 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TVs are up to 25 percent off right now. The 43-inch model is the most affordable, down 20 percent with a final price of $360 for Prime members. These TVs support 4K HDR10+ content with Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free Alexa, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity and the Fire TV ambient experience.

$360 at Amazon
Anker

Anker 525 Charging Station - 7-in-1 USB C Power Strip

$40$60Save $20

This Anker 7-in-1 power strip is 33 percent off and down to $40 for Prime Day, close to its record-low price of $34. It provides a good mix of USB and AC power, with two USB-A and two USB-C ports on one side, and three AC outlets on the opposite side. Its attached five-foot cable gives you more flexibility and means you won't have to be stuck next to a wall anymore when you need to charge up. It's a good option for students going back to school in the fall, or anyone who needs more power options in their home office.

$40 at Amazon
Soundcore

Anker Soundcore Space A40

$59$80Save $21

The Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds have returned to a low of $59, that's a savings of $21 over the full price. We named these our top pick for a budget-friendly set of buds because they provide features like EQ adjustment, splash-resistance, active noise cancellation and a decent transparency mode. Plus the sound itself is pleasant and warm. 

$59 at Amazon
Shark

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

$300$599Save $299

This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is half off and down to only $300 right now. A version of one of our top picks for the best robot vacuums, it supports cleaning schedules and home mapping, plus it comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris. The base is also bagless, so you don't have to buy and replace proprietary garbage bags in it over time.

$300 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

$799$1,000Save $201

The beige color of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is down to a near record-low price of $799, or $200 off. We consider the entire S9 series of tablets to be some of the best you can buy right now thanks to their solid performance, IP68-rated design, excellent optional accessories and handy Dex mode for multitasking.

$799 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$980 at Adorama$999 at Walmart
Bose

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

$179$279Save $100

These Bose true wireless earbuds are down to $179 right now. That's $100 off their usual price and the lowest we've seen. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are a bit newer, but these are still solid buds with excellent noise cancellation for the price.

$179 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$179 at Adorama$279 at Walmart
Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget

TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System (Deco XE75)

$290$450
Save $160 with coupon

Our top pick for a Wi-Fi 6E mesh system is TP-Link's Deco XE75, and right now, it's on sale for just $290 with a $60 coupon for a pack of three. That's the lowest price we've tracked, taking $160 off the set's list price. We like how it balances power and user-friendliness, bringing fast connections to places in your home that may have been spotty before.

Save $160 with coupon
$290 at Amazon

