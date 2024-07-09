Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Amazon Prime Day early deals we could find from Apple, Anker and more
Prime Day deals are in full swing ahead of the shopping event next week.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming next week, so you still have time to sign up for a free trial of Prime before the shopping event begins. However, in typical Amazon fashion, we’re already starting to see early Prime Day deals pop up. The online retailer has gotten into the habit of teasing early Prime Day deals leading up to the big event, with most of them being available exclusively to Prime members. However, there are always some good tech deals on Amazon available to everyone at the same time. We’ve collected the best early Prime Day deals here so you don’t have to go searching for them. We’ll be updating this post regularly, so check back to see the latest discounts.
Amazon Prime Day FAQs
When is Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 lands on July 16 and 17 this year. The shopping event focuses on exclusive deals for Prime members, which means you’ll have to be a Prime subscriber on Prime Day to take advantage of most of the savings. Amazon still offers a 30-day free trial to new Prime subscribers, so you can start your free trial now to participate in the event.
Is Prime Day the same days every year?
No, but Prime Day usually happens during the summertime in the United States. In recent years, Amazon has held a second sale event in the fall as well, dubbed October Prime Day, which is similar to the summertime sale.
Can anyone shop Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day focuses on exclusive deals available only to Prime members. However, if you don’t pay for Prime and have no intention of doing so, you should still check out Amazon on Prime Day for sales that are available to all shoppers — there are always a few of them.
Best early Prime Day deals: Engadget top picks
AirPods Pro (USB-C)$169$249Save $80
Apple AirTag (4-pack)$75$99Save $24
Blink Mini 2 (two-pack)$40$70Save $30
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum$300$599Save $299
Audible Premium Plus (3 months)$0$30Save $30
Best early Prime Day deals: Apple
Prime Day hasn't started, but the current AirPods Pro earbuds have just dipped down to their lowest price to date. Our choice for the best wireless earbuds for the iPhone work seamlessly with Apple's full range of products and offer superlative noise-canceling quality, as well as a fantastic transparency mode when you don't want to cut yourself off from the outside world.
Apple's third-gen AirPods are on sale for a record low of $129. (The price was previously $140, but Amazon just lowered them to match a sale at Walmart.) These buds came out in 2021 and massively improved upon their predecessors with better sound quality, a more comfortable design and a six-hour battery life.
Also on sale are the second-gen AirPods for $69 — also a record-low price. These are arguably only best for those who are on a tight budget and want to spend as little as possible to get a pair of AirPods.
Apple's over-ear headphones have dropped to a record low price. You can pick up a set of AirPods Max for $399, which is $150 off their list price. These headphones earned a score of 84 in our review for their excellent sound quality, reliable touch controls and solid battery life.
However, their sky-high price tag is what has kept them off of our list of the best wireless headphones you can get right now. But with this Prime Day deal, they're a better buy.
A four-pack of Apple's AirTags are on sale for $75 right now, which is an all-time low. We named the AirTag the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users in our guide to those fobs, thanks to Apple's massive finding network that calls on every nearby iPhone to anonymously search for your lost stuff.
The latest stylus for iPads, the Apple Pencil Pro is currently on sale for $119 on Amazon. That's just $10 lower than its original price, but does happen to be the first discount on the new accessory since it's launch last month. The new Pencil Pro recognizes squeezes, which can trigger actions like bringing up app-specific tool palettes and shortcuts, and gives you haptic feedback as you use it. It can also detect rolling the barrel for more precision as you draw.
Apple released the new iPad Air models with the M2 chip back in May and right now, the larger 13-inch model with 128GB of storage is available for a record-low price of $739, down from $799. The M2 iPad Air is our choice for 2024's best overall iPad. Apple's new slate earned a 91 in our review because it's powerful, capable and has a great-looking screen. It doesn't have the top-of-the-line features and performance of the new iPad Pros — but the Air is nearly $500 cheaper.
Best early Prime Day deals: Amazon
Similar to the Amazon Music Unlimited deal above, Prime members who’ve never subscribed to Audible Premium Plus can get three months of the audiobook service for free. A membership normally costs $14.95 per month after a one-month free trial, so this is a roughly $30 discount. As a refresher, Audible Premium Plus gives access to a big library of on-demand audiobooks, podcasts and other content, plus a monthly credit you can use to permanently buy a title in the Audible store.
The service will be most worthwhile if you tend to burn through audiobooks quickly; if you’re on the fence, this extended trial should make it easier to see if you’d get any use out of it. Remember that your service will auto-renew at the standard price after the trial period ends until you cancel.
If you’re an Amazon Prime member who has never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you can now get five months of the music streaming service for no cost as any early Prime Day deal. If you’re a new user who doesn’t have Prime, you can get a three-month free trial. The service normally gives a one-month free trial then costs $10 per month for those who subscribe to Prime and $11 per month for those who don’t.
Music Unlimited isn’t a formal recommendation in our guide to the best music streaming apps: Its interface isn’t as tidy or smartly curated as that of Apple Music, our top pick, and we’ve found it to be a bit aggressive about promoting podcasts you may not care about. That said, it’s hard to beat free, and the service has more or less the same giant music library as its peers. It also supports lossless streaming, unlike Spotify, which is a nice plus for audiophiles with high-quality wired headphones. If you just want to save a bit of cash on your music streaming for a few months, it should do the job. Just remember to cancel when the free trial ends, as your subscription will be set to auto-renew by default.
Amazon Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free in this Prime Day deal. With this subscription, you get access to a library of millions of books, comics and magazines to read for free. There are also some audiobooks included as well; just make sure to cancel before the free trial is up if you don't want to get charged full price on the fourth month.
Amazon's most powerful streaming dongle, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, has dropped to a record low of $35 for Prime Day. In addition to support for 4K HDR content, this streaming device also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It also has more memory than less expensive Fire TV sticks and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.
You can get a two-pack of Blink Mini 2 security cameras for only $40 right now. They're now better equipped to capture video outside, and they still support 1080p video, motion detection and two-way talk.
Prime subscribers can grab for $75, which is a new low for the latest-gen model. The 10.1-inch slate technically has a list price of $140, though it’s frequently sold for $95 since it was released last September. At this price, it’s a decent value if you just want a cheap second screen for light video streaming, web browsing and ebook reading. It’s relatively comfortable to hold, it can last more than 10 hours on a charge and its 1080p display is bright and sharp enough. This variant comes with a measly 32GB of storage by default, but you can expand that .
You should only grab a Fire tablet if price is your main concern, however, as the Fire HD 10 is still far in terms of performance and build quality. Amazon’s Fire OS loves to push the company’s own services above everything else, too, and its app selection is much more limited. You’ll also see lock-screen ads unless you pay an . But if you only need a tablet for the essentials, those issues might be easier to overlook at $75. A few other Fire tablets are also on sale, including the smaller but slower Fire HD 8 for $55.
This Blink Outdoor 4 bundle that includes one Blink Mini 2 camera is on sale for Prime members for only $50. That's 64 percent off its usual price, and it gives you a good way to keep an eye on your home, inside and out. It also comes with a sync module, so you'll have everything you need to set up both cameras and add more in the future if you desire.
Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar is $20 off and down to $100, which is the best price we've seen all year. It's best paired with a Fire TV device or a standalone Fire TV, and it supports surround sound with DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Audio.
The 43-inch and 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TVs are up to 25 percent off right now. The 43-inch model is the most affordable, down 20 percent with a final price of $360 for Prime members. These TVs support 4K HDR10+ content with Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free Alexa, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity and the Fire TV ambient experience.
Best early Prime Day deals: Anker
This Anker 7-in-1 power strip is 33 percent off and down to $40 for Prime Day, close to its record-low price of $34. It provides a good mix of USB and AC power, with two USB-A and two USB-C ports on one side, and three AC outlets on the opposite side. Its attached five-foot cable gives you more flexibility and means you won't have to be stuck next to a wall anymore when you need to charge up. It's a good option for students going back to school in the fall, or anyone who needs more power options in their home office.
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds have returned to a low of $59, that's a savings of $21 over the full price. We named these our top pick for a budget-friendly set of buds because they provide features like EQ adjustment, splash-resistance, active noise cancellation and a decent transparency mode. Plus the sound itself is pleasant and warm.
Best early Prime Day tech deals
This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is half off and down to only $300 right now. A version of one of our top picks for the best robot vacuums, it supports cleaning schedules and home mapping, plus it comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris. The base is also bagless, so you don't have to buy and replace proprietary garbage bags in it over time.
The beige color of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is down to a near record-low price of $799, or $200 off. We consider the entire S9 series of tablets to be some of the best you can buy right now thanks to their solid performance, IP68-rated design, excellent optional accessories and handy Dex mode for multitasking.
These Bose true wireless earbuds are down to $179 right now. That's $100 off their usual price and the lowest we've seen. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are a bit newer, but these are still solid buds with excellent noise cancellation for the price.
Our top pick for a Wi-Fi 6E mesh system is TP-Link's Deco XE75, and right now, it's on sale for just $290 with a $60 coupon for a pack of three. That's the lowest price we've tracked, taking $160 off the set's list price. We like how it balances power and user-friendliness, bringing fast connections to places in your home that may have been spotty before.
