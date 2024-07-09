The best Amazon Prime Day early deals we could find from Apple, Anker and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming next week, so you still have time to sign up for a free trial of Prime before the shopping event begins. However, in typical Amazon fashion, we’re already starting to see early Prime Day deals pop up. The online retailer has gotten into the habit of teasing early Prime Day deals leading up to the big event, with most of them being available exclusively to Prime members. However, there are always some good tech deals on Amazon available to everyone at the same time. We’ve collected the best early Prime Day deals here so you don’t have to go searching for them. We’ll be updating this post regularly, so check back to see the latest discounts.

Amazon Prime Day FAQs

When is Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 lands on July 16 and 17 this year. The shopping event focuses on exclusive deals for Prime members, which means you’ll have to be a Prime subscriber on Prime Day to take advantage of most of the savings. Amazon still offers a 30-day free trial to new Prime subscribers, so you can start your free trial now to participate in the event.

Is Prime Day the same days every year?

No, but Prime Day usually happens during the summertime in the United States. In recent years, Amazon has held a second sale event in the fall as well, dubbed October Prime Day, which is similar to the summertime sale.

Can anyone shop Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day focuses on exclusive deals available only to Prime members. However, if you don’t pay for Prime and have no intention of doing so, you should still check out Amazon on Prime Day for sales that are available to all shoppers — there are always a few of them.

Best early Prime Day deals: Engadget top picks

AirPods Pro (USB-C) $169 $249 Save $80 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4-pack) $75 $99 Save $24 See at Amazon

Blink Mini 2 (two-pack) $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum $300 $599 Save $299 See at Amazon

Audible Premium Plus (3 months) $0 $30 Save $30 See at Amazon

Best early Prime Day deals: Apple

Amazon AirPods Pro (USB-C) $169 $249 Save $80 Prime Day hasn't started, but the current AirPods Pro earbuds have just dipped down to their lowest price to date. Our choice for the best wireless earbuds for the iPhone work seamlessly with Apple's full range of products and offer superlative noise-canceling quality, as well as a fantastic transparency mode when you don't want to cut yourself off from the outside world. $169 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) $129 $169 Save $40 Apple's third-gen AirPods are on sale for a record low of $129. (The price was previously $140, but Amazon just lowered them to match a sale at Walmart.) These buds came out in 2021 and massively improved upon their predecessors with better sound quality, a more comfortable design and a six-hour battery life. Also on sale are the second-gen AirPods for $69 — also a record-low price. These are arguably only best for those who are on a tight budget and want to spend as little as possible to get a pair of AirPods. $129 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day deals: Amazon

Amazon Audible Premium Plus (3 months) $0 $30 Save $30 Similar to the Amazon Music Unlimited deal above, Prime members who’ve never subscribed to Audible Premium Plus can get three months of the audiobook service for free. A membership normally costs $14.95 per month after a one-month free trial, so this is a roughly $30 discount. As a refresher, Audible Premium Plus gives access to a big library of on-demand audiobooks, podcasts and other content, plus a monthly credit you can use to permanently buy a title in the Audible store. The service will be most worthwhile if you tend to burn through audiobooks quickly; if you’re on the fence, this extended trial should make it easier to see if you’d get any use out of it. Remember that your service will auto-renew at the standard price after the trial period ends until you cancel. $0 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Music Unlimited (5 months) $0 $40 Save $40 If you’re an Amazon Prime member who has never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you can now get five months of the music streaming service for no cost as any early Prime Day deal. If you’re a new user who doesn’t have Prime, you can get a three-month free trial. The service normally gives a one-month free trial then costs $10 per month for those who subscribe to Prime and $11 per month for those who don’t. Music Unlimited isn’t a formal recommendation in our guide to the best music streaming apps: Its interface isn’t as tidy or smartly curated as that of Apple Music, our top pick, and we’ve found it to be a bit aggressive about promoting podcasts you may not care about. That said, it’s hard to beat free, and the service has more or less the same giant music library as its peers. It also supports lossless streaming, unlike Spotify, which is a nice plus for audiophiles with high-quality wired headphones. If you just want to save a bit of cash on your music streaming for a few months, it should do the job. Just remember to cancel when the free trial ends, as your subscription will be set to auto-renew by default. $0 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Unlimited Subscription $0 $12 Save $12 Amazon Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free in this Prime Day deal. With this subscription, you get access to a library of millions of books, comics and magazines to read for free. There are also some audiobooks included as well; just make sure to cancel before the free trial is up if you don't want to get charged full price on the fourth month. $0 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day deals: Anker

Anker Anker 525 Charging Station - 7-in-1 USB C Power Strip $40 $60 Save $20 This Anker 7-in-1 power strip is 33 percent off and down to $40 for Prime Day, close to its record-low price of $34. It provides a good mix of USB and AC power, with two USB-A and two USB-C ports on one side, and three AC outlets on the opposite side. Its attached five-foot cable gives you more flexibility and means you won't have to be stuck next to a wall anymore when you need to charge up. It's a good option for students going back to school in the fall, or anyone who needs more power options in their home office. $40 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day tech deals

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.