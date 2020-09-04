Latest in Gear

Image credit: Stack Commerce

This AI-powered wearable can help you sleep better

GO2SLEEP uses state-of-the-art AI technology to help you sleep better, so you can wake up feeling refreshed and productive
Stack Commerce
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Stack Commerce ad for 4/9/2020
Stack Commerce

When it comes to staying sane, healthy, and productive, you can’t ignore the importance of a good night’s sleep. But, far too many people only focus on common variables such as mattress types and thread counts when trying to improve their sleep, instead of embracing powerful new technology that puts these shallow fixes to shame.

The GO2SLEEP: AI-Powered Tracking Device For Restful Sleep package can help dramatically improve both the quality and duration of your sleep every night so you can wake up feeling refreshed and productive every day, and it’s currently available for over 20 percent off at just $99.

Simply wear this device on your finger each night, and you’ll automatically receive detailed information and assessments regarding your sleep health—along with tailored tips that you can use to sleep better each night.

With the same accuracy as a pulse oximeter, the GO2SLEEP device generates a comprehensive sleep report based on your individual habits, and you’ll be able to use that information in order to alter your sleep positions, fine-tune your diet before bed, track your sleep stages, and more.

It’s easy to sync your information with your smartphone for quick tracking, and you’ll even be able to track your heart rate, AHI, and body movements in order to complete a health report that can be sent to your doctor if needed.

Start down the road toward a healthier and happier life with the GO2SLEEP: AI-Powered Tracking Device For Restful Sleep package while it’s available for just $99—over 20 percent off MSRP today.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here. 

In this article: stackcommerce, partner, sponsored, Go2Sleep, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

What’s good about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick?

What’s good about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick?

View
The best games for PC

The best games for PC

View
The best games for Nintendo Switch

The best games for Nintendo Switch

View
Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

View
Windows 10 will support Linux file systems inside File Explorer

Windows 10 will support Linux file systems inside File Explorer

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr