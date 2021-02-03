Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Get $10 off this ergonomic controller for creative projects

The TourBox Neo features convenient inputs like wheels, knobs and dials that simplify repetitive tasks and optimize your creative output.
Stack Commerce
6h ago
4 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Someone using the TourBox Neo at a desk.

Working as a creative requires fluidity. No photo, video or graphic is the same, so you’ll need to adjust dozens of values such as contrast, exposure and colors per file. The process can be quite tiresome and time consuming, and that’s where this ergonomic controller from TourBox comes in handy. 

The TourBox Neo is the ultimate controller for creators, whether you’re a graphic designer, videographer or even an audio engineer. It works like an extension of your hand thanks to its convenient assortment of inputs, including a knob, wheel, scroller and multiple buttons. The TourBox Console software allows you to assign functions to each input, so you can customize the controller to suit your workflow perfectly. 

For example, if you’re using a graphic design app like Adobe Illustrator, you can use the knob to finely adjust the size, flow, transparency and hardness of your brush in less than a second, whereas fixing these settings with your keyboard and mouse can take a bit longer. That might not seem like a huge improvement, but it adds up over time, especially when you have to make hundreds of adjustments per project.

Another instance where the TourBox would be helpful is in video production. The dial can be set to move forward and backward along your timeline, while the scroll wheel can zoom in and out. Alternatively, photographers can use these wheels to rotate images, adjust white balance and tone, cycle between layers and much more.

The TourBox Neo has earned 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon thanks to its ease of use, customizability and value. According to one user: “If you want something Simple and Efective [sic] then the TOURBOX is for you.”

With the TourBox Neo, you can streamline otherwise tedious tasks and optimize your workflow for creative output. Best of all, you can save $10 on a TourBox Neo today when you use coupon code CREATE10 at checkout. That brings the price down to $140.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Share
4 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Will Ferrell picks a fight with Norway in GM's new Super Bowl commercial | Engadget

Will Ferrell picks a fight with Norway in GM's new Super Bowl commercial | Engadget

View
ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

View
Amazon's new CEO plans to 'hang in there' on game development

Amazon's new CEO plans to 'hang in there' on game development

View
Zoom's meeting room features help you safely return to the office

Zoom's meeting room features help you safely return to the office

View
The best Super Bowl TV deals we could find

The best Super Bowl TV deals we could find

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr