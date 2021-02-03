Get $10 off this ergonomic controller for creative projects

For example, if you’re using a graphic design app like Adobe Illustrator, you can use the knob to finely adjust the size, flow, transparency and hardness of your brush in less than a second, whereas fixing these settings with your keyboard and mouse can take a bit longer. That might not seem like a huge improvement, but it adds up over time, especially when you have to make hundreds of adjustments per project.

Another instance where the TourBox would be helpful is in video production. The dial can be set to move forward and backward along your timeline, while the scroll wheel can zoom in and out. Alternatively, photographers can use these wheels to rotate images, adjust white balance and tone, cycle between layers and much more.

The TourBox Neo has earned 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon thanks to its ease of use, customizability and value. According to one user: “If you want something Simple and Efective [sic] then the TOURBOX is for you.”

With the TourBox Neo, you can streamline otherwise tedious tasks and optimize your workflow for creative output. Best of all, you can save $10 on a TourBox Neo today when you use coupon code CREATE10 at checkout. That brings the price down to $140.

Prices are subject to change.

