This kid-friendly 3D printer is the toy you wished you had growing up

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

One of the perks of being a parent is watching your childhood dreams come true for someone much younger and smaller than you, and one of the best examples is 3D printer technology. Now, anything that you can imagine can become a physical reality, provided you have the proper tools and know-how.

Enter the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle , now just $315 (normally $469). This kid-friendly machine can turn anything you imagine into a real, physical toy. The included app features the “ever expanding” Toybox library of customizable toys to print and play with, but you can also create your own custom designs that will print just as easily. If you plan ahead, you can even build epic, multi-part 3D creations, like an elaborate dollhouse or a functioning pinball machine.

Everything about the Toybox 3D is child friendly, from the one-touch app functionality to the fact that the toys can be removed from the printer without a sharp knife or dangerous tool (unlike most other 3D printers). Thanks to these design choices, you can feel comfortable letting your little ones use it with minimal supervision — and you can feel assured you won’t have to troubleshoot any complicated mysteries or problems.

The ToyBox 3D can be set up in just five minutes and comes with eight colors worth of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food, which is enough for roughly 100 to 300 toys worth, depending on the size.

However, the ToyBox’s true value is how it stimulates creativity in a way that’s only going to be more beneficial as the technology progresses. Once 3D printing really takes off, your kids will feel completely comfortable and familiar with it. And if it never does, then it’s still a very cool toy.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is $315 for a limited time, so if you’re interested you should jump on it now.

Prices subject to change.