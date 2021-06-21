Save 37 percent on this Bluetooth speaker built for travel

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Whether you’re at the pool, hiking a mountainside, or lounging on your couch, a trusty Bluetooth speaker can turn mundane events into experiences. You don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy great wireless audio either. The TREBLAB HD7 combines excellent sound quality and impressive durability into one portable unit, and it’s on sale right now for $50 , or 37 percent off.

The TREBLAB HD7 is water resistant and shockproof, making it an excellent travel companion for outdoor activities and events like camping and beach parties. With a IPX6 rating and a durable design, you can submerge this speaker in water up to a meter deep and trust it to endure against the elements.

The HD7 is compact and easy to travel with. Barely over six inches tall and not more than three inches long or wide, this speaker fits easily in a purse, backpack or suitcase. You can also hang by the included drawstring if you want your audio at your hip while hiking or walking.

The sound quality on the HD7 is excellent. It delivers 360-degree surround audio at 12W, giving you clear and robust sound whether you're outdoors or inside. The dualbass double subwoofers add depth and vibration to the experience too. To use the TREBLAB HD7, all you have to do is pair it with any Bluetooth-compatible device such as your smartphone.

All told, you'll get 25 hours of playtime off a single charge, and the wireless connection is reliable and consistent thanks to its Bluetooth 4.2 technology. You can also pair the HD7 with another Bluetooth portable speaker to create a true wireless stereo experience.

Right now, you can get the TREBLAB HD7 for $50 , a 37 percent discount.

Prices subject to change.