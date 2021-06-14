Save 14 percent on this Bluetooth speaker from TREBLAB

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Summer is here, and yours is probably filled with outdoor events like camping trips and barbecues. Nothing brings these outings together like a hit playlist to set the mood, so you should consider bringing a Bluetooth speaker to your next social.

A high-quality speaker can completely change how you hear your music. Even songs you’ve listened to for years may have hidden layers that you didn’t know were there. The TREBLAB HD-Max has what you’re looking for, delivering deep, genuine sound. And right now it’s on sale for $162, or 14 percent off.

The TREBLAB HD-Max comes with three sound modes that deliver varying levels of volume to match your environment, whether you’re using it indoors or out. This also makes it ideal for tailoring the bass and volume to different genres of music. The speaker has a power output of 50W, producing considerable noise levels while maintaining five hours of battery life at full volume or up to 20 hours at just 30 percent volume. You can charge it with any USB-compatible power bank once the power gets low.

This Bluetooth speaker is easy to use and is designed to give you an excellent listening experience without distracting from your music. With up to 33 feet of wireless connectivity, you don’t have to worry about being constantly tethered to the HD-Max. Simply set it up at your next picnic or beach party and you’re good to go.

Speaking of which, TREBLAB’s TWS technology even lets you pair multiple HD-Maxes at once, so you can create an audio hub at your next outing with increased volume and surround sound. Finally, it’s IPX6 waterproof rated, meaning it will resist water and moisture — so you can use it in the rain, at the pool or by your shower without fear of damage.

Give yourself a robust, portable sound with plenty of battery life with the TREBLAB HD-Max. The speaker is on sale right now for $162, down from $189.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.