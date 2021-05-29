These noise-canceling headphones are $72 for this week only

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

The key to enjoying your music is to create an immersive experience, and one way to do this is by reducing the amount of noise that filters through your headphones. The audio quality, comfort and connectivity should also be immaculate. These Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones from TREBLAB provide that enveloping sound you’ve been looking for, and you can purchase them for $72 with this Memorial Day discount .

Equipped with neodymium-backed 40mm speakers, the Z2 delivers the clear and robust sound you should expect from your music, while TREBLAB’s T-Quiet active noise canceling technology allows you to block outside distractions for total audio immersion. This makes these headphones a worthy consideration if you work in a loud corporate environment or at home with rowdy toddlers.

The TREBLAB Z2 features an ergonomic fit that secures to your ears comfortably, so you won’t have to fumble with it while sitting at your desk or working out at the gym. Speaking of exercise , the Z2 is IPX4 water resistant, so it’s perfectly capable when you have to work up a sweat. It also connects to your devices almost instantly thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. TREBLAB managed to pack an impressive 35 hours of battery life in these headphones. That’s more than enough time to get you through a few workdays before you have to recharge.

However, where the Z2 truly shines is in quality of life improvements that are usually found in much more expensive headphones. The 100-degree ear cup swivel lets you rest the Z2 on your shoulders or behind your ear while still listening to music, and it’s flexible enough to fit in small containers like your backpack or suitcase. Finally, the Z2 supports Siri and Google Assistant, making for a truly wireless and hands-free listening experience.

Normally $259, the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $72 this week only.

Prices subject to change.