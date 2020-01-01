Twitch vows to improve safety as several streamers are accused of abuse

Over the past few days, several women have come forward to accuse Twitch streamers SayNoToRage, ProSyndicate and HenryG of sexual abuse and misconduct. They say that these gamers pressured them for sex and made unwanted physical advances, according to Dexerto. As the claims mounted, Twitch released a statement via Twitter which states that the company is looking into the accounts of the accused streamers and will involve law enforcement where applicable.

Multiple women have accused Destiny player SayNoToRage of cornering them at live gaming events. According to Dexerto, he posted an apology on YouTube and claimed that his actions were the result of a troubled past, but he has since deleted the video.