Protect your home with a private security camera powered by blockchain technology

Security cameras are excellent tools for protecting your home and family. If you haven’t purchased one to safeguard your abode, you’ll want an option that gives you total possession of your data, along with HD video and plenty of storage space. One such choice is the Ucam Private Home Security Camera by IoTeX , which offers complete privacy and is currently on sale for $47.

Powered by the IoTeX blockchain, Ucam grants you total ownership of all the footage collected by the camera. You will have complete control over your data, including the ability to securely share with and revoke access from other users, as well as operate your camera through the Ucam mobile app. Here, you can livestream secure, real-time 1080p video wherever you are. Motion detection alerts, night vision, two-way audio and in-app pan, tilt and zoom controls also allow you to safely monitor your home remotely.

As a bonus, it’s incredibly easy to install and use thanks to its one-click setup and intuitive controls for monitoring your home.

Ucam uses two modes of data storage: cloud for motion detection clips and microSD for continuous recording. With a 128GB card, users can keep up to three weeks of video that will automatically be replaced as new footage is captured. For cloud storage, you'll have access to a free tier plus two paid tiers depending on your needs. New users will be given three free months of the paid cloud storage in either of the two tiers.

You can get a Ucam Private Home Security Camera by IoTeX now for $47 , discounted by 21 percent from its regular price of $59.

