These portable monitors are top-rated on Amazon and just went on sale

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

What a laptop gains in portability it sacrifices in comfort. Hunching over a tiny keyboard and screen is significantly worse for your spine and shoulders than using a traditional desktop, and that’s not even factoring in the sheer awkwardness. But with more jobs going remote, lots of workers are going to find that these uncomfortable positions are the norm.

But they don’t have to be. Portable monitors that connect to laptops (or tablets or even phones) exist. Plus, they’re reliable, portable and easy to use. We’ve collected some of the most well-reviewed on Amazon below – which are all discounted between 10 and 15 percent.

UPERFECT 15.6” Portable Monitor

This 15.6-inch monitor sports 1080 resolution, an LCD HDR screen and built-in speakers for sharp sound quality. With USB Type-C, Mini HD, PD and micro-USB ports, you have quite a bit of flexibility when it comes to deciding what device you want to plug in.

Get a UPERFECT 15.6” Portable Monitor for $198 (reg. $219).

UPERFECT X True Portable Monitor 13.3" Touchscreen LapDock

A 13.3-inch Full HD monitor with 2 million pixels is convenient, but one with touchscreen capabilities is even more so. For finicky typers, the built-in keyboard is crafted to provide satisfying feedback no matter where the key is struck while the backlight helps you orient your hands properly even in dark spaces like airplanes or the back of a bus. This device also includes an HDMI to HDMI cable, two USB-C to USB-C cords, a USB-A to USB-C converter and a charger.

Get the UPERFECT X True Portable Monitor 13.3" Touchscreen LapDock for $315 (reg. $349).

UPERFECT 15.6" 4K Computer Monitor

There’s no substitute for Ultra HD, and this panel delivers the sharp image and quality you expect from a 4K monitor. The built-in quad speakers produce clear sound quality, and you can connect your phone and even charge it with a USB Type-C cable. This device is compatible with the XBox One Series X and S, PlayStation 4 Pro, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, and it includes an HDMI cable, two USB-C to USB-C cords and a wall charger.

Get the UPERFECT 15.6" 4K Computer Monitor for $306 (reg. $339).

UPERFECT 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor

With 3,820 x 2,160 IPS A-grade screen, built-in FreeSync and HDR, a 60Hz refresh rate and fast response, this monitor is built to game. The touchscreen provides extra functionality, and the dual 2W speakers offer up basic sound quality for when you don’t have headphones or a surround sound system. This monitor comes with a Mini HDMI to HDMI cable, a USB-A to USB-C converter a USB-C to USB-C cord and a wall charger.

Get the UPERFECT 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $420 (reg. $489).

UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor

The signature selling point of this 15.6-inch Full HD monitor is the built-in 10,800mAh battery, which can power the monitor alone for up to seven hours and can charge your phone (while powering the monitor) for four. It also features an "intelligent" leather folding case, built-in speakers, a Mini HDMI to HDMI cable, two USB-C to USB-C cords, a USB-C to USB-A converter and a wall charger.

Get the UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor for $290 (normally $339)

UPERFECT 13.3'' Portable Computer Display Monitor

This monitor, which boasts an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, offers 1080p resolution and full-featured port compatibility with HD devices. Like the other monitors on this list, it has built-in speakers, and includes an HDMI to HDMI cable, a USB-C to USB-C cord, a USB-C to USB-A converter, a wall charger and a back cover.

Get the UPERFECT 13.3'' Portable Computer Display Monitor for $196 (reg. $229).

UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor

There are only a few gadgets on Amazon that break an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, and this QLED screen monitor is one of them. It offers Full HD resolution, Adobe RGB support for more accurate photo editing, a low blue light filter, a sleek frameless design and dual 5W speakers. It also comes with a Mini HDMI to HDMI cable, a USB-C to USB-C cord, a USB-C to USB-A converter, a wall charger and a back cover.

Get the UPERFECT 15.6” Portable Monitor for $225 (reg. $249).

UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Touchscreen Monitor

This final monitor offers 3-in-1 functionality: a duplicate mode for screen sharing, an extend mode for showing different pages and a second screen mode for when you want to completely turn off your connected device. The mini HD and USB-C ports provide a wide range of compatibility options, and the device itself comes with a Mini HDMI to HDMI cable, a USB-A to USB-C converter, a USB-C to USB-C cord and a wall charger.

Get the UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $340 (reg. $399).

Prices subject to change.