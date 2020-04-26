Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

This UV charger zaps the germs on your phone

Your smartphone is a major carrier of bacteria, which is why this wireless charger doubles as a UV sanitizing station.
Stack Commerce
45m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Stack Commerce 4/26/20
StackCommerce

The average smartphone is, in fact, ten times dirtier than a toilet seat. Factor in how often you press your smartphone to your face and that discovery becomes even more frightening.

However, we have good news to counter this disgusting and unsanitary truth. This 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria and germs on your smartphone while giving it a fast and wireless charge, and it’s currently available for 15 percent off at just $38.

This all-in-one sanitizing charging station utilizes the latest and most powerful UV technology in order to eliminate the germs living on your phone, and since it relies on Qi charging technology you’ll be able to use it with the latest generation of wireless-charging phones and gadgets.

The charger automatically powers off after it has done its job in order to avoid overheating, and a built-in MCU chip ensures that your device is protected from any sudden power surges.

You’ll even be able to keep other gadgets and go-to daily essentials completely clean and sterilized as well—including earbuds, baby’s toys, eyeglasses, watches, jewelry, and more—simply by placing them between the charging pad and the top arm.

Keep your devices clean as can be with a 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer. Usually priced at over $50, this germ-killing phone-cleaner is on sale for just $38—15 percent off its usual price.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here. 

Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Twitch has a problem with non-stop 'Valorant' streams

Twitch has a problem with non-stop 'Valorant' streams

View
You can use some iPhone 8 parts inside an iPhone SE

You can use some iPhone 8 parts inside an iPhone SE

View
Amazon asks workers to request leave if they continue staying at home

Amazon asks workers to request leave if they continue staying at home

View
US blames China for hacks allegedly targeting COVID-19 research

US blames China for hacks allegedly targeting COVID-19 research

View
Former Apple designer drops Watch trivia on its fifth anniversary

Former Apple designer drops Watch trivia on its fifth anniversary

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr