This UV charger zaps the germs on your phone

This all-in-one sanitizing charging station utilizes the latest and most powerful UV technology in order to eliminate the germs living on your phone, and since it relies on Qi charging technology you’ll be able to use it with the latest generation of wireless-charging phones and gadgets.

The charger automatically powers off after it has done its job in order to avoid overheating, and a built-in MCU chip ensures that your device is protected from any sudden power surges.

You’ll even be able to keep other gadgets and go-to daily essentials completely clean and sterilized as well—including earbuds, baby’s toys, eyeglasses, watches, jewelry, and more—simply by placing them between the charging pad and the top arm.

Keep your devices clean as can be with a 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer. Usually priced at over $50, this germ-killing phone-cleaner is on sale for just $38—15 percent off its usual price.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.