Save 20 percent off this 200x zoom digital microscope

The Veho DX Discovery USB Digital Microscope with Stand offers 200x magnification, allows you to take photos and record HD videos. It features an adjustable cradle arm, calibration software that can record and save measurements to your device and eight built-in LED lights that can be adjusted to properly illuminate your subject. Its zoom function starts at a relatively mild 10x zoom and slowly increases up to 200x, catching every tiny detail along the way.

Microscopes have countless applications, and this option by Veho is no different. You can use it to inspect antique watches and vintage lighters. Or perhaps you want a closer look at the coffee beans you’ve been consuming each morning. In either case, you can enjoy these details at 1,920 x 1,080 resolution before uploading your images to a Windows machine or Mac.

This microscope is an excellent gift for children, science lovers or anyone you know who wants to look at life from a new lens (pun intended). Speaking of which, the Veho sits at a price point where you can comfortably let kids play around with. The Veho has a one-year warranty, making it extra childproof.

