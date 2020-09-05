Volkswagen shows off ID.4's interior ahead of official debut

Volkswagen is giving us a glimpse of the ID.4, its first all-electric crossover, before the vehicle’s official reveal later this month. The automaker has released photos of ID.4’s interior, showing its touchscreen displays — yes, it has more than one — dials and an intuitive lighting strip. One of the displays serves as the infotainment center, while the other serves as the dash panel behind the wheel.
The second one appears to be floating, because it’s not attached to the center console. In the photos VW published, that display also shows us what the EV could look like from the outside: