Walmart abandons plan to have robots check store inventories

Much as Elon Musk did with his Tesla Model 3 factory, Walmart has discovered that robots can’t necessarily displace humans. The retail giant has decided scrap plans to use them to automate inventory tracking after finding that people could do as good a job, according to the WSJ.

Back in 2017, Walmart started testing the fully autonomous bots made by Bossa Nova Robotics in around 50 stores. They can scan multiple items at a time, and much like self-driving cars, use 3D imaging to dodge obstacles, while keeping track of areas that need to be revisited.The idea was that they’d check stock levels, pricing and misplaced items, relieving the load on human staff and reducing labor costs.