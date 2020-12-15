Latest in Gear

Save 68 percent on these wireless and waterproof earphones

Give the gift of a wireless audio experience this holiday season, without breaking the bank, with the xFryo xS2s.
Most people this holiday season fall into one of two camps just about now. They either have all their shopping done and are enjoying everything December has to offer, or they're stressed out at the prospect of an overwhelming amount of last-minute holiday shopping.

If you happen to fall into the latter group or know someone who needs help landing sweet tech deals this winter, it's time to consider a pair of wireless earphones such as the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones. This pair of wireless earphones make it possible to ditch the wires for good and enjoy a superior sound experience on the go — no matter the elements that stand in one's way.

The xFryo xS2s, for starters, offer a concert-hall audio experience. Meaning, they deliver extraordinary highs and deep rich lows so that you get the most from your music with every listen. Equally valuable, these earphones employ cutting-edge Bluetooth CSR 4.2 tech. This tech makes it possible to seamlessly pair the earphones with all of your devices, from smartphones and tablets to desktops and more, and provides you with superb connectivity of up to 33 feet. So, with the xFryo xS2s, you no longer have to deal with tangled messes and torn wires interrupting your listening experience. 

Moreover, this pair of wireless earphones can tag along anywhere you go for an extended period. The xFryo xS2s, certified with an IP67 rating, are 100% waterproof and dustproof. That means you can listen to tunes in the shower or pool and even on the dustiest of hikes without stressing over the safety of your earphones. And when you're not listening to music or podcasts, you can also take, make and redial calls thanks to this pair's built-in microphone. Plus, with four to six hours of battery life on a single charge — and five additional charges stored in the included carrying case — you won't miss a beat even when away from home for the entire day.

Wireless earphones are a great idea to gift this holiday season since people want to upgrade from wired to wireless audio experiences. The xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones, usually $249, are on sale for $80 or 68% off for a limited time only.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.s

