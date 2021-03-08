Why you’ll be building websites on Wix in 2021

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

It's no secret that 2020 presented challenges to businesses large and small; Wix is one such company that reacted smartly to reach impressive new heights. The website builder raced out a bunch of new features and performance upgrades and grew its user base to record levels. Wix is a great way for anyone to create a professional website, and also offers the features that pro developers are looking for. The bottom line: This is where we believe people are going to be building their sites in 2021.

Over the past year there’s been a flurry of releases to Wix’s core Editor product. Many were designed for the reality of pandemic life. For example, Zoom integration for Wix Events and Wix Bookings (an online scheduling service popular with fitness instructors, health and beauty professionals, consultants and the like) helped people quickly take their businesses online.

eCommerce was clearly a core focus with so many business owners forced to close their physical stores, and Wix partnered with more sales channels, integrated leading dropshipping services and expanded their payment solution. This helped their users grow online sales in 2020 by an average of 14 percent vs 2019.

Wix also rolled out some advanced, customizable design features, such as transparent videos, interactions and cool scroll effects. These are definitely helping Wix websites pop, and what’s great is that eye-catching effects like these are now accessible to anyone without needing code.

Speaking of code, Velo by Wix, a built-in, accelerated development platform, allows users to create custom UI and functionality with JavaScript and Velo APIs. It’s perfect for developers who are looking for that extra bit of flexibility and customization when building web apps.

Perhaps most impressively, Wix has delivered a performance upgrade that means its sites are loading faster than ever, and added a range of advanced SEO features. For example, you can now add and edit structured data, create group 301 redirects and edit the robots.txt file.

This should all come as no surprise given that Wix has been at the forefront of innovation in its field for a while. It was only a few years ago that they released Wix ADI, an AI platform that asks you a few questions and then creates a website for you that even comes with built-in content. It’s a smart way to bring more users into the platform.

With a strong track record in innovation, and many more releases on the horizon, Wix is well positioned to grow even faster in 2021. So, whatever type of website you’re looking to create, Wix is definitely where it’s at. You can get started right now.

