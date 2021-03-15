The Zebra provides hassle-free savings on car insurance

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

The road can be dangerous, and we’re not just talking about invisible patches of ice. Despite the fact that 77 percent of drivers have been in at least one accident in their life, a lot of drivers are opting not to even bother with insurance.

According to Policy Genius, in 2021, one in eight drivers on the road are uninsured. Even in Maine, the most insured state in the country (at least when it comes to cars), you’re looking at 4.5 percent of drivers without insurance – nearly one in 20. And it’s easy to see why: Auto insurance isn’t just expensive, it can be complicated.

That’s a big part of what makes The Zebra so refreshing. Yes, they aim to provide effective (and fairly priced) auto insurance, but the real way they stand out is by reducing hassle and making the entire as simple, straightforward, and intuitive as possible.

The Zebra is an independent insurance comparison site that works in all 50 states, along with Washington DC. Rather than providing the insurance themselves, they partner with 30 of the top providers in the industry (like Esurance, Farmers, MetLife, Progressive and State Farm) and crunch the numbers to get you the best deal for your car, driving history and region of the country. Pretty straightforward, right?

The way it works is simple, too. You visit their website and input some basic information about yourself. Don’t worry, it’s all the stuff you’d expect: the year, make and model of your car, whether you own or lease the vehicle, how you use it and the number of miles you put on each year, as well as your credit history, level of education, gender and age. Notably, The Zebra doesn’t demand your phone number (meaning no annoying spam calls!) and when it crunches your numbers it gives you multiple options for rates from different providers rather than trying to steer you toward one pre-determined option.

For example, maybe you want a low deductible, comprehensive coverage, towing and rental options. The Zebra will provide you with an option that includes all that. On the other side of the spectrum, maybe you rarely drive and are trying to save money, so you just want minimal bodily injury and property damage coverage, and plan on taking care of everything else on your own (should a mistake happen). The Zebra will cover that for you too.

That’s what “no hassle” means to them: meeting you where you are, and figuring out the best way to fit insurance into your life, not the other way around.

On top of that, just the process of getting a quote from The Zebra will help you become a more informed insurance buyer, since the comprehensive collection of quotes gives you a true sense of what’s out there and available, rather than just providing you with a quote and promising it’s the best option. Oh, and did we mention the quotes are free? In short, there’s no reason not to try The Zebra right now.