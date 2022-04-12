Acclaimed sci-fi mystery '13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim' lands on Nintendo Switch

Highly acclaimed sci-fi mystery 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has arrived on Nintendo Switch . Until now, the game from Atlus and Vanillaware had only been available on PlayStation 4 (and PS5 through backward compatibility).

13 Sentinels knits together 13 stories and features a beautiful hand-painted art style. It combines 2D side-scrolling adventure elements with top-down, real-time strategy battles against kaiju. You'll be able to customize your mechs' loadouts to best fit the environment and enemy types.