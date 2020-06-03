The Latest
Netflix will end 'Lost in Space' with a third season in 2021
The showrunner will produce more for Netflix after this.
Former Nintendo exec Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop's board
Can a gaming veteran like him do enough to turn the retailer around?
Quibi accused of patent infringement for its 'Turnstyle' video feature
Less than a month before its launch.
Apple says it's safe to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes
Just don't submerge it in any cleaning agents.
Apple may expand mouse support with iPadOS 14
New findings support the latest iPad Pro trackpad rumors.
Honda will discontinue its Clarity EV in 2020
It will still produce the plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell models.
Apple Watch may get a kids mode and sleep tracking
Leaks of iOS 14 code revealed the long-awaited features.
'Call of Duty: Warzone' is a free battle royale game launching tomorrow
You don't need a copy of "Modern Warfare" to play the game.
March Madness app streams two games side-by-side on Android TV and Fire TV
The feature is no longer exclusive to Apple TV.
Best Buy discounts the entry MacBook Air to its best price yet
You can currently get the 128GB gold model for $850.
Behringer is building a free digital audio workstation
Reaper and Audacity might have some competition brewing.
Facebook labels manipulated video of Biden 'endorsing' Trump as 'partly false'
It stopped short of banning the misleading video of Biden, however.
SoulCycle's $2,500 home-fitness bike is almost ready for pre-order
SoulCycle and Equinox will offer classes through the Variis app.
Spotify's new home screen helps you get back to favorites
It's built for podcasts and favorite playlists.
DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera drops to $279 at Amazon
It may be a good deal whether or not you shoot video with your phone.
Apple’s iPad and Keyboard Folio is all I need
It’s my go-to machine for… everything.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey isn't going anywhere (for now)
The company signed a new investment deal to fund stock buybacks.
ESPN+ will be the home of PGA Tour's streaming service in 2022
You might not have to subscribe to an extra provider for your golf fix.
The esports elders defying their age
Every video game has its own Roger Federer.
Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on: a Galaxy S20 Ultra competitor?
Huawei reportedly expects steep drop in 2020 phone sales due to US ban
The lack of Google support could deal a serious blow to the company.
Philips Hue is ending support for the first-gen Bridge on April 30th
It will no longer get updates or have access to online services.
AMD CPUs for the past 9 years are vulnerable to data leak attacks
AMD reportedly heard about the Take A Way flaws several months ago.