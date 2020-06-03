Popular Now

2h
Netflix will end 'Lost in Space' with a third season in 2021
2h ago

Netflix will end 'Lost in Space' with a third season in 2021

The showrunner will produce more for Netflix after this.

By J. Fingas,  2h ago
2h
Former Nintendo exec Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop's board
2h ago

Former Nintendo exec Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop's board

Can a gaming veteran like him do enough to turn the retailer around?

By J. Fingas,  2h ago
3h
Quibi accused of patent infringement for its 'Turnstyle' video feature
3h ago

Quibi accused of patent infringement for its 'Turnstyle' video feature

Less than a month before its launch.

By C. Fisher,  3h ago
4h
Apple says it's safe to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes
4h ago

Apple says it's safe to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes

Just don't submerge it in any cleaning agents.

By I. Bonifacic,  4h ago
4h
Apple may expand mouse support with iPadOS 14
4h ago

Apple may expand mouse support with iPadOS 14

New findings support the latest iPad Pro trackpad rumors.

By C. Fisher,  4h ago
5h
Honda will discontinue its Clarity EV in 2020
5h ago

Honda will discontinue its Clarity EV in 2020

It will still produce the plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell models.

By C. Fisher,  5h ago
5h
Apple Watch may get a kids mode and sleep tracking
5h ago

Apple Watch may get a kids mode and sleep tracking

Leaks of iOS 14 code revealed the long-awaited features.

By M. DeAngelis,  5h ago
6h
'Call of Duty: Warzone' is a free battle royale game launching tomorrow
6h ago

'Call of Duty: Warzone' is a free battle royale game launching tomorrow

You don't need a copy of "Modern Warfare" to play the game.

By I. Bonifacic,  6h ago
6h
March Madness app streams two games side-by-side on Android TV and Fire TV
6h ago

March Madness app streams two games side-by-side on Android TV and Fire TV

The feature is no longer exclusive to Apple TV.

By B. Steele,  6h ago
6h
Best Buy discounts the entry MacBook Air to its best price yet
6h ago

Best Buy discounts the entry MacBook Air to its best price yet

You can currently get the 128GB gold model for $850.

By I. Bonifacic,  6h ago
7h
Behringer is building a free digital audio workstation
7h ago

Behringer is building a free digital audio workstation

Reaper and Audacity might have some competition brewing.

By M. DeAngelis,  7h ago
7h
Facebook labels manipulated video of Biden 'endorsing' Trump as 'partly false'
7h ago

Facebook labels manipulated video of Biden 'endorsing' Trump as 'partly false'

It stopped short of banning the misleading video of Biden, however.

By J. Fingas,  7h ago
8h
SoulCycle's $2,500 home-fitness bike is almost ready for pre-order
8h ago

SoulCycle's $2,500 home-fitness bike is almost ready for pre-order

SoulCycle and Equinox will offer classes through the Variis app.

By C. Fisher,  8h ago
8h
Spotify's new home screen helps you get back to favorites
8h ago

Spotify's new home screen helps you get back to favorites

It's built for podcasts and favorite playlists.

By J. Fingas,  8h ago
9h
DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera drops to $279 at Amazon
9h ago

DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera drops to $279 at Amazon

It may be a good deal whether or not you shoot video with your phone.

By J. Fingas,  9h ago
9h
Apple’s iPad and Keyboard Folio is all I need
9h ago

Apple's iPad and Keyboard Folio is all I need

It’s my go-to machine for… everything.

By D. Cooper,  9h ago
9h
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey isn't going anywhere (for now)
9h ago

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey isn't going anywhere (for now)

The company signed a new investment deal to fund stock buybacks.

By I. Bonifacic,  9h ago
10h
ESPN+ will be the home of PGA Tour's streaming service in 2022
10h ago

ESPN+ will be the home of PGA Tour's streaming service in 2022

You might not have to subscribe to an extra provider for your golf fix.

By J. Fingas,  10h ago
Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on: a Galaxy S20 Ultra competitor?

Posted   03.06.20

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on: a Galaxy S20 Ultra competitor?

Posted   03.06.20
SpaceX will fly space tourists to the ISS as soon as next year

03/06/20
SpaceX will fly space tourists to the ISS as soon as next year

83

Samsung

Galaxy Buds+

$149.99

78

Audio-Technica

ATH-CK3TW

$119

75

Audio-Technica

ATH-CKS5TW

$149

86

Master & Dynamic

MW07 Plus

$299