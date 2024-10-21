iOS 18.1 launches next week with Apple Intelligence and AirPods Pro hearing tests and aids

Apple iOS 18.1 is officially coming next week, bringing hearing aid software for the AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Intelligence across devices, multiple sources report, including The Wall Street Journal and Tech Crunch. The company previously released a beta version of the update in September. Here's what we know about iOS 18.1.

Let's start with the hearing aids. Since late 2022, companies have been allowed to sell hearing aids over-the-counter. Apple announced the new feature at its September keynote event with the FDA approving it for use just a few days later. It involves a test that lets people know if they might have hearing loss and, if you do, it recommends going for a professional exam. It will also allow people to set their AirPods up as hearing aids.

As for the hearing aid aspect, the device will boost sounds and allow users to customize dynamic adjustments in real-time. The one obvious issue? Unlike hearing aids, wearing AirPods while talking to someone might look like you're not engaging or ignoring them. But, if it helps, then it's worth it. The update could also make a big difference in access for individuals with hearing loss. Hearing aids can cost thousands of dollars, while the AirPods Pro 2 are $249 (not nothing, but much better in comparison).

Apple Intelligence is the other major feature coming through iOS 18.1. The company first revealed its take on AI at its June Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It includes a range of initial features, including smart audio recording and transcriptions for apps like Mail, Notes and Pages. It also has Writing Tools for things like checking spelling and grammar. Apple should release more features for its AI tool in future updates.

