There's now an OpenClaw app for iOS and Android phones
Smartphones are welcoming the agentic AI overlords.Read More
Smartphones are welcoming the agentic AI overlords.Read More
Rather than external partnerships, Uber may start leaning on its own robotaxis for driverless options.Read More
Google expands personalized intelligence to Gemini app image creationRead More
A new report found half of social media safety features intended to keep children safe online do not work as claimed.Read More
If you want a 4K display you can easily move around the house, LG has you covered.Read More
WhatsApp is launching usernames later this year, but you can reserve yours starting this week.Read More
Want to go back to your ex... AI assistant? We don't blame you. Take these steps to get Google Assistant back after your fling with Gemini.Read More
Comcast plans to spin out NBCUniversal and leave the entertainment business.Read More
Google was forced to cap Meta's use of Gemini AI due to a lack of capacity.Read More
DJI's Osmo Pocket 4P introduces a new D-Log2 format and promises 17 stops of dynamic range.Read More
These little tricks will help you spend more time driving instead of charging.Read More
The fine can now potentially hit 99 million AUD, or $68 million.Read More
Wi-Fi extenders are cheap, but come with distinct drawbacks.Read More
The lawsuit dates back to a deadly incident in Arizona in 2023.Read More
Amazon’s Kindle AI features help you read beyond the lines, so long as you have the right ereader.Read More
Uber is adopting a more stringent background check process for drivers and couriers in the US.Read More
OpenAI's GPT-5.6 comes in three variants, including its most powerful and its most affordable models yet.Read More
Anthropic is restoring select organizations’ access to Mythos after getting permission from the US government.Read More
Homes with many phone chargers pay more even when they're not using them.Read More
Foldables, watches and glasses could be on the way from Samsung.Read More
Samsung will start charging for SmartThings API access.Read More
Volkswagen reportedly plans to cut 100,000 jobs.Read More
A study finds that Australia’s social media ban hasn’t been that effective due to self-declared age verification checks.Read More
This week, we've been hit with major price hikes from major players, including Microsoft and Apple.Read More
The author of a tell-all book says Meta is using her as an example to deter future whistleblowers.Read More
California governor Gavin Newsom worked with the state’s employment department to roll out an AI job loss tracker.Read More
So much for voluntary review.Read More