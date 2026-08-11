Spotify AI Persona labels will alert listeners if an artist isn't real

Spotify announced that it will begin labeling certain artist accounts that aren't real people. The new AI Persona badge will add a level of transparency to music profiles that present themselves as human despite being generative AI creations.

Accounts can declare themselves to be AI Personas beginning August 11 via the Spotify for Artists portal. Spotify will also use a mix of human checks and AI-powered reviews to apply a Likely AI Persona badge to artists it believes aren't real. The account is will be alerted if the tag is applied, and artists will have an appeal process if they receive the badge erroneously.

The AI Persona label will begin appearing in mid-September, initially on mobile on an artist's profile, in search and on playlists' track rows. By default, content from AI Personas will not be included in Spotify's personalized recommendation tools.

As with so many companies, Spotify is playing both sides of the artificial intelligence coin. It has been building up a bigger arsenal of tools for both artists and listeners to identify gen-AI creations. But it has also been putting all sorts of generative and agentic AI tools into its service.