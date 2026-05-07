Spotify now lets AI agents like OpenClaw generate personal podcasts

If you're one of those people who got swept up in OpenClaw fever at the start of the year, Spotify's latest feature is for you (and maybe only you). The company has released a command-line tool that allows AI agents like Claude Code and the aforementioned OpenClaw to generate personal podcasts and upload them to the platform. The idea here is that you'll use the new feature to make things like daily digests, class notes and more.

In adding this feature, Spotify says it's responding to users who have been asking it to give them a way to listen to their AI-generated podcasts through the platform, and that might well be true, but I suspect this is something a Spotify engineer made for their own personal use and decided to share with the world.

In any case, if you want to try generating your own podcasts, head to Spotify's GitHub page and follow the provided instructions. After setup is complete and you've entered your login credentials, describe the podcast you want to hear and ask the agent you're using to save it to Spotify. From there, either click the provided link or find the podcast in your Spotify library. Any audio you generate this way will only be accessible to you.