Spotify and Universal are building an AI tool for covers and remixes

Spotify just announced a partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG) to create a tool that lets fans make covers and remixes. It'll be a paid add-on for Premium subscribers, with some of that money going to the original artists whose work is being repurposed. Spotify says that artists have to opt in to the program.

It's being marketed as a new way for artists and creators to make money, as the platform states the tool will "open up additional revenue streams and new ways to drive discovery." Spotify co-CEO Alex Norström says the platform will "evolve the music ecosystem into a richer, more beneficial experience for fans and a more rewarding outcome for artists and songwriters."

spotify just announced a deal with Universal Music for subscribers to (pay extra) to make AI generated covers and remixes of songs (if artists agree to it). they're framing it as a way for artists to make more money in royalties. pic.twitter.com/trgAxHwmy4 — Anna Nicolaou (@annaknicolaou) May 21, 2026

The whole thing is being called an "AI-driven" experience, which means that users will be able to whip up slopified versions of real songs that use a slopified version of their voice or whatever. It seems similar to Suno, but with actual licenses. We reached out to Spotify for specifics as to how this tool will work and if there will be a way for people to cover songs without AI. There's no launch window as yet.